Homa Games lands in Lviv

Hypercasual mobile games publisher Homa Games is opening a new office in Lviv, Ukraine, as part of its expansion strategy in 2021.

Back in February the company announced a seed round of $15 million from Idinvest Partners, E.ventures, and angel investors to keep investing in hiring more talent, intellectual property (IP) licensing, and scaling merger and acquisition (M&A) efforts.

The French publisher has headquarters in Paris and offices in Toulouse, Skopje, and now Lviv, with 80+ employees representing more than 15 nationalities.

Fast expansion

Homa Games focuses on automation and optimization at every step of the game production and publishing process, combining in-house made tech and its own creative studios.

The company develops games internally, and it also partners with 200 external studios worldwide in a mission to unlock creativity.

The official announcement of the Lviv opening was made today by Sergey Komar, who will lead the Ukrainian branch. Sergey has more than 12 years of experience in the game industry as a c-level manager and lead producer.

Fail fast and learn fast Sergey Komar

The other core team members have previous experience working in Voodoo, SayGames, and Playgendary, making hit games such as Wacky Run, Sand Balls, Sky Glider, and more.

Humility, Ambition, and Creativity

“While building up the Lviv team, my goal was to rely on Homa Games' main pillars: Humility, Ambition, and Creativity. These pillars helped attract stellar professionals to our team and set up a production pipeline with outstanding quality and quantity outcomes”, said Sergey.

Homa Games aims to further diversify and expand its portfolio, create new tech for user acquisition and monetization, and improve its prototyping and development, following Sergey’s motto “Fail fast and learn fast”.

Ukraine is one of the fastest growing countries in Europe and it is becoming a hub for game companies and specialists.

Lviv in particular has a booming community of game developers, attracting specialists from every corner of the Ukraine and Belarus region because of its privileged location and overall quality of life.

With this strategic move, Homa Games intends to attract more local talent to continue adding competences and diversifying its staff. The company is always looking for talented developers, artists, and designers and has many open positions in Lviv and Paris.