Meet the speakers of our upcoming Mobile Monetiser Summit

As you know by now, London is absolutely the place to be for anyone in the games industry this April, and we’ve got yet another reason (or six) to add to why you can’t miss these fantastic events. We are hosting a summit for gamemakers taking place in London on April 5th, and this invite-only event will welcome the best and brightest of the UK’s developers, publishers and partners. The summit will grant attendees confidential insight into the world of mobile advertising and what the future of monetisation looks like, and you don’t want to miss out on connecting with the fabulous speakers we have lined up for the evening.

The summit is a far more intimate and casual networking opportunity than our popular conference series, and it’s the first of its kind so far. It’s taking place right before this year’s Mobile Games Awards as well, so, if you’re a gamemaker, please do join us for both and have yourself a day packed with an abundance of networking opportunities.

Today, we’re revealing the names of the fantastic speakers that you can hear from and connect with at our summit – read on to get a better idea of the brilliant brands and industry trailblazers that will join us at the summit.

What is the Mobile Monetiser Summit?

On Tuesday, April 5th from 12.30pm to 5.30pm UK time, the best of developers and publishers in the UK will be gathering at BAFTA in London for an afternoon filled with brilliant insights and casual networking.

This is an invite-only event for developers, publishers and specific partners. Unlike our bigger conferences, this will be a confidential affair, operating under Chatham house rules so nothing discussed will be reported on our media channels.

What can I expect on the day?

In short, you can expect free knowledge sharing and informal networking! Three talks and three panels will see experts discussing the state of play in mobile advertising, the new wave of non-intrusive advertising formats, future developments you should be aware of, regulation, data and more. It will be a forward-looking afternoon where experts will discuss the future of making money from your mobile games.

Attendance for this event will be free and we will be serving lunch as well as complimentary teas and coffees. It will be a great opportunity to increase your knowledge of this ever-changing landscape, and network with games industry professionals.

Meet the experts

The speakers that will be joining us at Mobile Monetiser Summit are..

AdInMo. Kristan Rivers, CEO and Founder

Tilting Point, Enric Pedró, VP of Growth

Greenlight Games, Dean Day, Founder and CEO

AdInMo, Chris Wright, CTO

Gazeus Games, Humberto Cimino, Director of Monetization

Lion Studios, Tamara Feiman, Director of Business Development

Brought to you by our partners...

This summit wouldn’t exist without the support of our sponsors, and we want to take a moment to shout out these incredible companies that are true champions of the game industry and make this possible.

A massive thank you to our friends at AdInMo and AudioMob for their support in bringing this summit to life!

Grab your tickets now

Make sure you secure your seat to listen to and connect with these incredible industry leaders at our summit. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn about all things mobile advertising, and you won’t want to miss out. You can register for free today.

Attend the Mobile Games Awards 2022 too!

Don’t miss out on all the opportunities to network with the game industry on April 5th! As it happens, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 take place on the same day at the same venue as the Summit, just later in the evening. Attendees of this Mobile Monetiser Summit will automatically receive a 20% discount off tickets to the awards; after signing up you will be sent your personal discount code, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to stretch the networking into the evening – the Mobile Games Awards are a prime opportunity to meet with key industry decision-makers and the finest of global talent.

So what are you waiting for? Join us at this celebration and devote your full day to expanding your network by purchasing your ticket to the MGAs, you might as well as you will already be in the area after all. The finalists were just recently revealed, check out our article to get a glimpse of the fantastic brands and talent you can expect to meet during the celebration.