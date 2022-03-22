London is the place to be this April for the games industry, find out why!

The games industry is descending upon London this April, and we have taken the liberty to compile a list of the most exciting game industry events happening in London during April. If you’re part of the industry or aspire to be part of it someday, there are some fantastic opportunities for you to rub elbows with the crème de la crème of the games industry at these top-tier events and meet potential partners, influential global brands and anyone who’s anyone in the industry over the next month.

All of these events are unmissable in their own right, and all afford you the opportunity to expand your network and get in the same room as key decision-makers from world-leading brands.

Read on to find out more about how you can get involved with these events if you’re in London any time during the next month.

Mobile Monetiser Summit

On Tuesday, April 5th from 12.30pm to 5.30pm UK time, the best of developers and publishers in the UK will be gathering at BAFTA in London for an afternoon filled with brilliant insights and casual networking.

This is an invite-only event for developers, publishers and specific partners. Unlike our bigger conferences, this will be a confidential affair, operating under Chatham house rules so nothing discussed will be reported on our media channels.

You can expect free knowledge sharing and informal networking. Three talks and three panels will see experts discussing the state of play in mobile advertising, the new wave of non-intrusive advertising formats, future developments you should be aware of, regulation, data and more. It will be a forward-looking afternoon where experts will discuss the future of making money from your mobile games.

Attendance for this event will be free and we will be serving lunch as well as complimentary teas and coffees. It will be a great opportunity to increase your knowledge of this ever-changing landscape, and network with games industry professionals.

Grab your ticket here!

Mobile Games Awards

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards recognises the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming. This year, they’re taking place on Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, in central London following the Mobile Monetiser Summit in the same venue.

As you can see with our recently announced finalists, we have a broad spectrum of award categories to accurately represent the contributions made to the industry by each sector. We have awards for everything spanning from Best Developer to Best Storytelling to Best PR Team and Investor of the Year.

Grab your ticket here!

London Games Festival

London Games Festival is a major global celebration of video games and interactive entertainment

The festival runs for 10 days from Friday, April 1st to Sunday, April 10th 2022 with events planned both in person and online. You can purchase tickets for both on the official website and view some of the exciting events taking place this year at LFG below.

The Next Level

The Next Level is London Games Festival’s face-to-face conference and networking event.

Built as part of the 2022 theme ESCAPE THE METAVERSE, the event will feature a series of talks, panels and demos looking at the future of games. It will look at changes to the way games are made, created and played – and how virtual worlds are reshaping the physical world.

The Next Level will be accessible to in-person delegates on Monday, April 4th, with VOD content made available to all other delegates online in the following days.

Games Finance Market

The Games Finance Market is a tentpole event at London Games Festival, connecting games studios with investors. Since 2016 this event has built a business pipeline for participants in excess of £90m.

The event is hybrid for 2022, offering both in-person and virtual meetings. Guests include upcoming games startups, established studios working on new projects plus a host of investors, publishers, and new sources of funding.

Applications have closed for the event, although some late admission criteria still stand. Enquires go to Matthew.Charlton@games.london.

LGF Lounge @ Platform

If you’re looking to connect casually with fellow festival delegates or need somewhere for a face to face pitch meeting, drop into the LGF Lounge.

LGF Lounge is taking over Platform in Shoreditch for two days for those in town looking for a base for extra meetings or to work.

Bafta Games Awards

The 2022 BAFTA Games Awards celebrate the very best games of 2021 and the talent who made them.

You can view this year’s nominees here and vote for the EE Game of the Year, the only award voted by the British public, here.

Attend the BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday, April 2nd at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank, London.

Purchase both general and public tickets here.

Buy your ticket for the MGAs now

Don’t miss out on this incredible double feature opportunity. If you’re planning to be in London for the Mobile Monetiser Summit, join us in the same exact venue later that evening for the Mobile Games Awards. Buy your ticket before seats run out on the official Mobile Games Awards website.