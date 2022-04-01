News

Sensor Tower: Q1 2022 mobile games spending dropped 7.1% to $21 billion

Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Genshin Impact were the highest grossing games

Sensor Tower: Q1 2022 mobile games spending dropped 7.1% to $21 billion
By , News Editor

Mobile games consumer spending fell 7.1 per cent year-over-year to $21 billion in Q1 2022, according to Sensor Tower.

Both the App Store and Google Play witnessed a decline in quarterly revenue in comparison to the previous year.

App Store mobile games generated $12.9 billion in consumer spending, a decrease of 2.3 per cent year-over-year, whereas mobile games on Google Play generated $8.1 billion, a fall of 13.8 per cent year-over-year.

The highest grossing mobile games for the period were Honor of Kings at $735.4 million, followed by PUBG Mobile at $643 million, and Genshin Impact at $551 million in consumer spending. These three games were also the highest grossing games on the App Store.

In comparison, the highest grossing games on Google Play were Lineage W, followed by Coin Master and Candy Crush Saga.

Spending down, installs up

Despite the decline in revenue, worldwide mobile game downloads increased 2.1 per cent year-over-year for the quarter, reaching 14.4 billion.

The downloads jump was spurred by Google Play which saw first-time mobile game instals increase 2.5 per cent to 12.1 billion. Apple Store downloads stayed flat at 2.3 billion instals for the period.

Free Fire was the most downloaded game globally with 71.2 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play. Subway Surfers followed in second place with 66.4 million and Merge Master - Dinosaur Fusion placed third with 49.4 million downloads.

Goldfinch Studio’s Wordle was the second most downloaded game on the App Store for the quarter, with the 2016 title benefitting from the success of the recently launched web-based game of the same name. The 'wrong' Wordle has seen a huge spike in downloads this year leading the company to recently implement the first updates since 2016, including bug fixes and new monetisation strategies.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Feb 21st, 2022

PUBG Mobile hits $237 million for January 2022

News Jun 29th, 2021

Mobile games revenue rises by 18% to $44.7 billion in first half of 2021

News Jan 14th, 2022

Genshin Impact drove US Action mobile game spending in 2021

News Jan 11th, 2022

PUBG Mobile takes top spot in December 2021 at $244 million

as News Jun 10th, 2021

Honor of Kings tops global revenue for third consecutive month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies