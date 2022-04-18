Tap into essential financial strategies used by top CFOs at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

It’s time to talk money, and the game industry’s top CFOs are joining us to discuss at length.

On May 9-10, over 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry's most renowned speakers.

Our CFO Insider track brings together top CFOs to discuss how you can go about creating greater financial success this year. This unmissable track features discussions ranging from maximising success across the LTV cycle for your game and managing your studio to grow company value. Don’t miss out on these key insights, they could make a world of difference in your revenue this year.

We want to give a massive thank you to our amazing track sponsor Pollen VC, the gaming industry’s go-to lender. Pollen VC allows you to borrow up to 4x your monthly revenue, financing your user acquisition strategies and allowing you to scale faster than ever with flexible credit facilities.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

CFO Insider: May 9th

11:10 - Join Pollen VC’s Martin Macmillan in kicking off the track! As our keynote speaker, Martin will be discussing how to maximise success across the LTV cycle for your game.

11:30 - Next up is William Rhys Dekle of Strategic Alternatives leading a conversation on how to manage your studio to grow company value and positioning it for acquisition in the future.

11:50 - We’re wrapping up the track by gathering some of the top CFOs and discussing the best practice financial tips and tricks. The panel will be moderated by Martin Macmillan of Pollen VC and will feature Joanie Kraut of Women In Games International and other CFOs for major global brands.

This is just a taste of the tracks that we have lined up for you in Seattle.

