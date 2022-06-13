Can’t make it to Toronto? Join us from the comfort of your own home with a virtual ticket!

Have been wanting to join us in Toronto this July but can’t make it in-person? Not to worry. We want you there, and we’re making sure that you can join us: tickets for virtual attendees are now available, and it’s time for you to claim yours!

With the roaring success of our London and Seattle shows behind us, we’re committed to ensuring our shows are as accessible as possible so games industry professionals from all around the world can join in on all the conference action. We’re combining our extensive expertise delivering top-tier live events for the mobile gaming industry since 2014 with the knowledge of hosting virtual-only events for the past two years to bring you another hybrid conference that merges the best of both worlds together. Regardless of where you are in the world, you can now join us virtually and become part of the PG Connects family.

We have just released a wave of virtual tickets so you can enjoy access to all the virtual elements of our Toronto conference regardless of where you are in the world come July 6th to 7th. You can attend all the insightful, future-gazing talks you’re interested in and network away on our sophisticated meeting platform all without ever leaving your couch. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab your tickets now before it’s too late with our Mid-Term discount, it can save you up to a whopping $220 CAD!

Keep on reading to find out more about what you can expect from this hybrid event.

What’s Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto all about?

This iteration of PG Connects is going to be absolutely unmissable. Not only will we be in a brand new city with all-new opportunities, we’ll be in the up-and-coming esports capital of the world and we’re making the most of it.

Our 750 attendees will enjoy access to 15 topic tracks spanning topics ranging from unveiling CFO’s top strategies to maximise your revenues to all the most recent innovations in the world of esports. We even have our very first Brands x Ads x Games summit, which will focus on all things branding and advertising and tackle topics such as how to boost your brand in 2022, what you need to know as far as advertising insights go and so much more. As a PG Connects virtual attendee, you’ll get access to this and more!

You’ll be hearing from 150 of the games industry’s leading authorities from companies such as Google, Netflix, Electronic Arts and more. These are some of the biggest decision-makers in all of the games industry, and you get the opportunity to connect with them all via our meeting platform. Now, who would want to miss out on that?

Have a front row seat at the talks and attend Zoom meetings as an attendee

We understand that not everyone can make it out to Toronto, but that doesn’t mean you can’t join in on all the conference action and fun! As a virtual attendee, you will have access to the jam-packed conference schedule and have all Toronto virtual and in-person attendees’ contact in the palm of your hand. You can not only tune in to watch all the live talks from our expert speakers via livestream, you also have unlimited access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform where you can request and attend virtual meetings with other attendees via Zoom or your preferred communication platform.

And don’t worry about not being able to make it to all the talks you’d like to if you’re booking up your schedule with talks! You will have full on-demand access to all the talks even once the conference ends, so you can get the absolute most out of your ticket days after the official conference’s over.

Enjoy a special limited time discount!

Now’s the perfect time for you to book your ticket to PG Connects Toronto, whether it be in-person or online. You can still take advantage of our fabulous Mid-Term discount, it can save you up to $220 CAD but make sure you buy your ticket now if you want to secure that pricing! Prices will be rising soon, so don’t miss out. Head over to our website and book your ticket today.

We're looking forward to seeing you at the conference, either in-person or virtually over Zoom!