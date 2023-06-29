Get an exclusive look at the stellar speakers of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

Our return to Canada is now just around the corner, and we have some of the biggest names in the industry joining us!

This is our second time in Canada, and we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next month to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

The best of the best and some of the biggest names in the games industry will be present at our Toronto conference, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you just a few of the names that will be joining us as speakers and leading the future-gazing discussions. Each speaker is a powerhouse trailblazing presence in the games industry within their own right, and we are really looking forward to hearing the brilliant insights and expertise they have to share with us this month!

Allison Francis, SVP Finance & Business Operations at Hyper Hippo

Jeferson Valadares, VP Games at Fortis Games

Robert Segal, Systems Director & Co-Founder at Get Set Games

Kelly Hinton, Senior Director Business Operations at Zynga

Matt Sharpe, Creative Director & Advertising at Zynga

Mary King, Manager Publisher Sales at Digital Turbine

Michael Stolls, Studio Manager at Gameloft Toronto

Chris Ostojic, Director Label Strategy at 2K Games

Abdul Ghani Syed, Managing Partner & Founder at Yes Games Studio

Kendryx Linscott, Chief Marketing Officer at Women in Games International

Corina Diaz, Communications Director at WINGS

Mohammad Agha, CEO at Magmic

Maxim Garber, International Head of Game Design at Amber

Jobie Tan, Global Head of Business Development for Gaming at InMobi

Solomon Ruiz-Lichter, Senior Director Global Gaming at CleverTap

Kay Gruenwoldt, VP Publishing at Nine66

