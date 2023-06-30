News

Happy Fourth of July – enjoy 20% off Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and join us in 2 weeks!

PG Connects returns to Toronto this July 19-20, secure your ticket with 20% off today!

Happy Fourth of July – enjoy 20% off Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and join us in 2 weeks!
By , Marketing Executive

Our return to North America is coming up soon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

We have a limited time offer available that you’re not going to want to miss out on, and you only have a few short days to take advantage of it. You can score 20% off your PG Connects Toronto ticket with an incredible flash sale celebrating the Fourth of July for our North American attendees. This is an incredible chance to score massive savings on your ticket to the event of the summer! All you have to do is input the discount code Happy4thJuly at discount, head over to our official Eventbrite and secure your ticket while this limited time offer is available.

This is our second time in Canada, we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next month to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic limited time flash sale, and keep reading for more details on what awaits you at PG Connects Toronto.

Connecting you with the games industry at large
As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business. Here are just a few of the fantastic sessions and brilliant speakers you will get to hear next month…

  • Web distribution strategy: New frontier for mobile games with John Nguyen of Xsolla
  • Living in the Design Lane – A Developer-Focused Approach to M&A with Jeferson Valadares of Fortis Games
  • Publishing Power: Getting the Most out of Your Publishing Experience with Kay Gruenwoldt of Nine66, Patrick Moran of Stealth Startup, a representative from Gameloft Toronto, Chris Ostojic of 2K Games and Jack Cooney of Nerd.
  • Your Game Will Suck Without Zero Knowledge Proofs with Sam Parker of Aleo
  • Making Something That Matters: Who (or What) is the Metaverse For? with Sean Evans of Holy City VR

More opportunities for indies than ever before
Over 70% of our attendees are gamemakers and we pride ourselves on bringing high-value conference content and opportunities for the lifeblood of the games industry: indie developers. Here are the opportunities we have lined up for you at our Toronto show…

Your conference ticket includes...

  • Entry to all parts of the conference, including access to all content tracks, the expo and the dedicated meeting area on both days
  • Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch and Publisher SpeedMatch
  • Entry to the Global Connects Party
  • Free coffee and tea on both days (and some food for VIPs)
  • Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites
  • Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

Book your ticket now and save 20% off!
This incredible discount is only available for a short time, so don’t wait! Our Toronto show is coming up soon, and you can score a whopping 20% off your ticket with this amazing flash sale as soon as today! It’s currently live and will be running until the end of the day on July 5th, so don’t wait up – secure your tickets now and join us in celebrating with these massive savings.

See you in Toronto!


Tags:
Adriana Martinez
Adriana Martinez
Marketing Executive

Related Articles

News Jun 8th, 2023

Connect with the ideal publishers, investors and developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

News May 26th, 2023

Calling all indie developers! Pitch your game to experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July 19th-20th

News May 25th, 2023

Prices are rising for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto next week! Book your ticket today for savings of up to $380 CAD

News May 22nd, 2023

Discover industry-leading networking opportunities in Toronto next month

News May 5th, 2023

Pocket Gamer Connects is coming back to Toronto this summer – here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event!