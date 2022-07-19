News

NetEase Games’ new studio Jar of Sparks hopes to build "new franchises"

Founding member of Xbox Live Jerry Hook to lead the studio

NetEase Games’ new studio Jar of Sparks hopes to build "new franchises"
By , Staff Writer

The online division of NetEase, known as NetEase Games, has officially announced the formation of the new first-party studio Jar of Sparks.

Said to have "full creative freedom", Jar of Sparks is to be led by former Halo Infinite head of design and founding member of Xbox Live Jerry Hook, who will take on the role of CEO and studio head.

Getting creative

Whilst being a Seattle-based studio, Jar of Sparks is looking at global recruitment and has aims of creating new franchises, characters, and worlds. It is yet to be stated whether the new studio will be developing for mobile.

Joining Hook will be creative director Paul Crocker, executive producer Greg Stone, and gameplay director Steve Dyck, all of whom have previously worked of a number of big console titles. These range from the Batman: Arkham trilogy in Crocker’s case, to Halo Infinite in the cases of Stone and Dyck.

"We have built games for some of the biggest companies in gaming, and now it's time to take a shot at putting our own personal lightning in a bottle. We want to create something new, innovative and that's a blast to play," said Hook.

"NetEase came to the table with a strong creative first approach; they demonstrated the same passion we have for our players and building new experiences that we believe players are looking for."

NetEase isn't the only games company to have opened a new studio this summer. Former execs from Codemasters, Jagex, and Pixel Games have unveiled new VR and metaverse games studio Soul Assembly, and Supercell has revealed its new PC-exclusive studio, Channel37.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2022

NetEase Games launches first US studio

as News May 24th, 2021

NetEase Connect 2021 showcases new mobile games including Frostpunk: Rise of City

News Oct 1st, 2020

NetEase opens pre-registrations for Badlanders

News May 28th, 2019

Peter Molyneux on innovation and why he could have been "so much more successful" had he focused on sequels

News Nov 29th, 2018

Jam City wraps up Bingo Pop IP acquisition with new Toronto Studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies