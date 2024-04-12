NetEase FPS Blood Strike hits 30 million downloads worldwide

NetEase's FPS battle royale mobile game Blood Strike has surpassed 30 million downloads across mutiple platforms including mobile. In late March, the game clinched the number one spot in download charts in over 15 countries, including the US.

The fast-paced FPS game is designed to run on low and mid-range devices with a minimal download size of 600+ MB, making it attractive to players on all handsets. It also provides players with an optimized controls for smart devices, making it an accessible and convenient to play across various platforms.

Unlike PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, it's not just about shooting and taking out enemies. In Blood Strike speed is vital as players race to dominate the battlefield which involves expansive maps and a customized arsenal for players.

A new kind of battle royale frenzy

Blood Strike also comes with quick game sessions and frequent battles for fast-paced action. Players control Strikers, each with unique powers, alongside a vast array of weapons to take on opponents in matches of up to 100 players.

NetEase is also adding a new Shutter Island map that promises more challenges and hiding spots for intense gameplay. After a soft launch in Southeast Asia & Latin America and the start of Season 3, Blood Strike is now available globally for Android and iOS.

Ethan Wang, senior vice president of NetEase says, “Reaching 30 million downloads in such a short period is a true sign of Blood Strike’s global appeal. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the leap and plunged into its world, and can’t wait to show you the even more intriguing update that will be added to the game in the near future.”