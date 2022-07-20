Take-Two stands up for reproductive rights

Following the controversial decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade - the landmark ruling which guaranteed the abortion rights in America - last month, Take-Two has become the latest company to voice its support for reproductive rights.

In a statement released on Linkedin on July 19, Take-Two stated that it acknowledged the ruling, but affirmed its “unwavering support for all colleagues in the US and around the world".

The company has been working with its benefits providers to ensure both U.S. colleagues and dependents receive the best possible care regardless of location, including expanding travel and lodging benefit programs nationwide to accommodate any staff members who may need to travel for healthcare.

A new benefits program

Additionally, Take-Two is adopting the Maven benefits platform, which provides support across fertility, pregnancy, adoption, parenting, and pediatrics. The company further states that it will continue to evaluate all its programs to meet its colleagues’ needs.

The announcement has been supported by many at subsidiary Zynga, with several dozen senior staff members sharing the announcement in their social media networks. These staff members include senior experience designer Bernice Wong, business operations manager Valerie Dalton, and Star Wars: Hunters lead producer Jamie Gelo.

This announcement comes in the wake of numerous company’s not only voicing their support, but pledging to expand benefits and offer support for any affected employees or their dependants who may face new challenges when it comes to their reproductive health.