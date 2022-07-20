Get to know the billion-dollar Finnish games industry and where it’s heading

Did you know that if we were to look exclusively at population size versus national revenue generated by video games, Finland would be number one in the world?

This is all possible even with only 260 Finnish games studios contributing to these figures. The Finnish games market has exploded over the past few years, garnering €2.4 billion in 2020.

How did we get here?

Finland tauts the title of being one of the fastest growing games industries in the global market, and it has produced numerous spectacular games from remarkable developers since its inception. A key to Finland’s growth was its focus on mobile games development, starting with the iPhone App Store’s launch back in 2008. Finland got a head start and fully began to leave their mark in the mobile gaming market.

Finland’s place in the mobile gaming world stage was solidified with the release of Angry Birds back in 2009, which has now become a world phenomenon and top franchise in mobile gaming history. When summarising the overwhelming success of the Finish game industry, focusing on Helsinki as a European tech powerhouse in particular, The Helsinki Times attributed it to creativity breeding creativity.

The Finnish government actively contributes to this growing economy through sponsoring start-ups and game studios, setting them up for prosperous scaling and success. Beyond this, the success is also attributed to the unique culture of openness embracing a less hierarchical format to networking – in Finland, game developers are encouraged to approach anyone regardless of job title or position, rather than viewing them as unapproachable or, in other cases, as competition. This abundance of collaboration has created endless possibilities of new connections and open networking for gamemakers in Finland!

Booming market growth today

Even despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the industry showed growth of around €500,000. This was confirmed by the Finnish Game Industry Report.

Furthermore, of 200 Finland-based studios, 46 made a turnover of over €1 million. For context, this was an increase of about 36 percent compared to 2018. The Finnish games industry employed over 3,600 people in 2000, with 28 percent of this number were from outside the country and 22 percent being women.

Beyond the prospering success of Finnish studios, game players in Finland are also abundant. Finland touted over 2.8 million gamers back in 2020, which is over half the country’s population. A huge 86% of these gamers play on mobile, versus 77% on PC and 76% on console. Female gamers are also paving the way in Finland, as they are driving the country’s higher rate of in-game currency buyers, with 32% buying in-game currencies compared to only 17%.

According to a study conducted by Newzoo Expert, the top played franchises in Finland are the following:

Candy Crush Saga

Grand Theft Auto

Minecraft

Call of Duty

For context, Finland is a country with 5 million people and only 240 game developer studios, yet they garnered a whopping €2.4 billion in annual gaming market revenue in 2020. It has increasingly become a magnet for leading games companies from all around the globe, and is now home to top companies such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Huuuge Games, Zynga and more. It’s a trailblazer, and considered the spiritual home of mobile gaming for a reason – there’s no time like the present to get involved.

Global phenomena, made in Finland

For such a small country, Finland has left a notable mark on the video games world stage. Here are just a few of the incredible titles that were made in Finland:

Angry Birds

Badland

FlatOut

Legend of Grimrock

Lucius

MotoHeroz

Need for Speed: Carbon

Outland

Shadowgrounds

South Park 10: The Game

Stardust

Trials Evolution

Trine

Snake

Clash of Clans

Finland-based powerhouses such as 10tons, Armada Interactive, Cornfox & Bros., Critical Force Entertainment, Everywear Games, Remedy Entertainment, Rovio Entertainment, Supercell, Fingersoft, Frogmind Games, Futureplay Games, Grand Cru, Kopla Games and many, many more top Finnish mobile game companies.

