Finnish games industry grows by 9% to nearly $3 billion in revenue

The Finnish games industry increased by nine per cent in 2020, accumulating €2.4 billion ($2.93 billion) in total revenue.

This figure was confirmed via the Finnish Game Industry Report for 2020, where the industry had shown growth of around €500,000 ($609,480) despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 200 studios based in Finland, 46 of them made a turnover of more than €1 million ($1.22 million) by the end of the year. This represented an increase of approximately 35 per cent when compared to the findings in 2018.

3,600 people were employed within the Finnish games industry in 2020, with 28 per cent of that number being from outside the country and 22 per cent being women. By the end of 2021, the sector is expected to bring in another 400 to 1000 new workers.

Creatives unaffected

"A pandemic that severely disrupted several other creative industries last year did not yet affect the financial performance of the game industry," reads the report.

"Of course, the game industry has also suffered somewhat from the pandemic, for example, remote work has been challenging, but it is also typical of the gaming industry that the effects are indirect and the long-term effects cannot yet be assessed."

Naturally, a major part of the games industry in Finland is driven by mobile games, with Rovio, Supercell, Seriously, Nitro Games, Frogmind Games and more all possessing studios in the country.

The Finnish Game Industry Report for 2020 can be read in full here.

