Sega Sammy Holdings Q1 financial report shows 11% sales growth

An official Q1 financial report from Sega Sammy Holdings was released on August 4th. The report contained the company's financial results for April, May, and June 2022. According to the report, the company's first quarter ended with 11 per cent sales growth.

The document stated the market environment for the game market on a global scale saw significant changes as platforms expanded and diversified with the digitisation of game contents and services. These game contents and services included diversified revenue opportunities through packaged sales, download content sales, free-to-play games (F2P), and subscription services, allowing games to enjoy longer shelf lives.

Sega Sammy's report further stated that recent market trends are cooling due to the impact of changes in consumer behavior following the normalisation of social and economic activities. However, there is still a growing expectation that the game market will continue to grow on a global scale in the future.

The results showed the firm's net sales increased by 11.3 per cent for the same period in the previous fiscal year, reaching ¥52 billion JPY ($391 million USD). Although Sega Sammy reported its ordinary income was around ¥8 billion ($60 million), which is a 4.6 per cent decrease compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Sega will launch a new major title, Sonic Frontiers, from the second quarter of the fiscal year and several other new titles such as remastered versions of the Persona series, Persona 5 Royal (Remaster), Persona 3 Portable (Remaster), Persona 4 Golden (Remaster), including Soul Hackers 2, Two Point Campus and Endless Dungeon. For F2P, the Group will continue to enhance the operation of existing titles and schedules to release one new title.

Going into the second quarter of the year, Sega Sammy remains optimistic. The firm released its first-ever NFTs around this time last year after receiving an $874 million investment from Nexon.