Google Play Games for PC enters open beta in five countries

As of today, Google Play Games for PC will enter open beta in five countries. The beta will now be available for Windows users in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia - that's according to a tweet from Google Play.

Google Play Games for PC, originally only available earlier this year in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea, will allow Windows users to play some of the most popular Android-based games and sync their progress with their Android devices.

This open beta is coming after Google announced its plan to bring Android games to PC through its Google Play Games app back in December of last year.

Google said in a blog post, “In the last few months, we have more than doubled our Google Play Games catalogue to 50+ titles, which can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google.

"Our catalogue includes many of the most popular mobile games in the world including Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. Together, these games are played by hundreds of millions of players globally."

More accessible to gamers

Google also announced that it will be lowering the PC specifications required to use the platform, making these upcoming games more accessible to players.

The industry giants claimed that the Google Play Games app will not demand a gaming class GPU, meaning users will now only need an integrated GPU - like an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU.

Furthermore, Google stated it lowered the CPU requirements from the previous eight logical cores to the more user accessible four physical cores. The company also reduced the amount of storage required by half to 10GB instead of 20GB.

There's still more to come from Google. Indian gaming and animation company 7Seas Entertainment has announced a new platform, available as an application on Google Play called Gamer Shorts.

Time will tell how all these projects will be affected by Google's Ad policy taking effect next month.