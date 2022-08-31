Machine Zone alumnus founds blockchain gaming company Limit Break

As a prominent figure in the games industry, Mr. Leydon has had speaking engagements at high-profile industry conferences such as the Games Developers Conference, MobileBeat, Casual Connect, and Inside Social Apps and has been featured in the media with such publications as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, TechCrunch and VentureBeat.

Prior to co-founding Addmired, Mr. Leydon spent seven years in the coin-op arcade business at companies such as Atari, Tsunami Visual and Global VR. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Leydon designed, from concept to completion, the “America’s Army” arcade game, the very first arcade game designed for the U.S. Army. With support from the Pentagon and the U.S. Armed Forces, Mr. Leydon launched a successful advertising campaign with a 24/7 running commercial for the Army in highly trafficked areas such as movie theaters and arcades.

Under Mr. Leydon’s direction, Machine Zone has changed the face of mobile gaming with its most recent game, “Game of War – Fire Age”, a real-time mobile massively-multiplayer online game and parallel chat-speak translation application that translates over 40 languages for its players in real-time, connecting game players around the globe at the same time in a single virtual universe.

Gabriel Leydon co-founded Machine Zone (formerly known as Addmired) and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since January 2008. Mr. Leydon is the company’s visionary and overseas product design, monetization, recruiting as well as all levels of operations.

Machine Zone alumnus Gabe Leydon has founded Limit Break, a new blockchain gaming company.

The company aims to stand out from other games through what Leydon calls a “free mint game.” Whereas other games on the blockchain presell NFTs before the game’s launch, Limit Break will give away NFTs to fans.

Due to the cost of NFTs, it can be a struggle for players to gain an initial foothold in the game due to the financial requirements. Several companies in the blockchain space have attempted to remedy this, making the genre more accessible to newcomers.

Leydon hopes to avoid a problematic pattern of behaviour within the industry, where companies sell NFTs in advance of a game’s release, and then fail to deliver a game. By giving away the NFTs, Leydon believes that the fans themselves will be more engaged in its eventual release and that the model could eventually overtake the free-to-play and NFT presales.

Speaking to GamesBeat, Leydon stated “Our focus is on a what I believe is going to replace ‘free to play’ with something I call ‘free to own’ games.”

What does the future have in store?

Leydon isn’t sharing his full plans for the company, but the approach he’s taking led to the company raising $200 million in 2021, with investors including Buckley Ventures, Paradigm, and Anthos Capital.

“Web3 gaming has enormous potential, yet remains misunderstood especially in the gaming space. Paradigm is excited to back Limitbreak to help realize that potential,” said Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang, in an email to GamesBeat. “Gabe, Hal, and the rest of the team are truly deep, orthogonal thinkers who have a unique vision for the potential of Web3 gaming. Their track record in mobile gaming speaks for itself, and we believe they’ll make a similar mark in Web3.”

The approach Limit Break has taken is off to a promising start. Last month, the company gave away 2022 NFTs on crypto trading platform OpenSea, as part of the DigiDaigaku collection. These NFTs are selling on the marketplace for around 4 ETH, or $1490. This suggests that gamers are already enthusiastic about Limit Break’s potential, and the value of these NFTs could increase if the company’s games prove to be successful.

Despite Leydon's enthusiasm for the future of NFTs, they remain controversial within mainstream gaming. We recently reported that Minecraft have chosen to ban NFTs on its platform.