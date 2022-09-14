August’s top advertisers on OTT services in the US revealed

Sensor Tower has revealed August’s top performing advertisers on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the USA.

Over-The-Top platforms are defined as being any media service that delivers content to consumers using internet services.

The top ten advertisers on OTT services Hulu, Tubi, Peacock, Pluto TV, and Paramount+ spent nearly $166 million on creatives during the month – a 2 percent month-on-month decline – with personal care and hygiene product specialist Procter and Gamble coming in as the month’s top advertiser with $31 million spent.

Fast food corporation Yum! Brands, consisting of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, came in at number 2, with $24.4 million spent, a month-on-month increase of 56 percent. 84 percent of the company’s ad spend on OTT platforms was allocated to Hulu, while 3 percent was spent on Tubi. KFC made up a bulk of the group’s ad spend for the month, releasing 75 creatives.

This continues Hulu’s reign as the top OTT publisher by ad spend, with advertisers spending an additional $100,000 on the platform in August. However, this dominance could soon be challenged due to Walmart announcing last month that their shopping service subscribers will receive a Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost. Despite this benefit only becoming available earlier this month, advertisers have already begun to flock to the service.

Back-to-school and savings-themed creatives were a top priority for advertisers in August. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which was ranked number nine with $9.5 million spent, featured 45 different creatives on OTT platforms featuring sportscaster Kay Adams, encouraging families to gear up their children for the new school year.

Both Netflix and Disney+ have announced ad-supported subscription tiers, which would result in them entering the OTT ads race and could see them competing for the top spot in terms of ad spend.

In July, Netflix announced that it will partner with Microsoft for its advertising, hoping that the option to watch its content with ads will open up more options for consumers.