League of Legends developer Riot Games acquires Wargaming Sydney

According to a press release shared with PocketGamer.biz, Riot Games has acquired the Wargaming.net affiliated developer Wargaming Sydney. Riot plans to rebrand the studio as an affiliate, as they were with Wargaming.net, renamed to Riot Sydney. Riot needs little introduction as the developer of the hit MOBA League of Legends, which has seen major success on nearly every platform, from console to PC and mobile. Riot Games has confirmed that the development staff for Riot Sydney will remain with the company, whilst publishing staff will stay with Wargaming.net.

According to co-founder and President of Games, Marc Ferril, developers at Riot are already acquainted with the team at Wargaming Sydney, “The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they’ve built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who’ve built it. Naz (Naresh Hirani, Head of Development, Riot Sydney) and the dev teams at the studio have a long history of working in ways that will complement Riot’s ability to deliver value to our players and we really look forward to collaborating with them,” he said in the release provided to us.

Starting a Riot

Australia has become a hub for not only the mobile gaming industry, but for the gaming industry in general. After a significant downturn as a result of the financial crisis in 2008 and negative developments in the local industry, Australia has come steaming back with releases such as Cult of the Lamb by developer Massive Monster for PC and console, as well as the Oregon Trail revival by Gameloft for mobile. Developers such as League of Geeks, who saw success with its own multi platform IP, Armello, are now tackling a remake of cult-classic Solium Infernum.

Riot Games seems to agree with this sentiment, as there is indication that this may not be its last investment into the region. “Riot is looking forward to growing the game industry in Australia and will also continue to explore similar opportunities to add expert talent from veteran studios,” the press release stated. Australia boasts many attractive tax incentives, and Riot’s substantial coffers from their flagship IPs League of Legends and VALORANT would ensure that Riot Sydney meets the $500,000 spending threshold to qualify for the 30% tax rebate.