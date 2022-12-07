Flick partners with PlanetPlay as part of environmental commitment

Indie game studio Flick has announced an official partnership with not-for-profit organisation PlanetPlayin an attempt to help reverse the global climate crisis through gameplay.

This makes Flick Games the first studio to fully integrate PlanetPlay’s API, which lets players collect green coins with the purchase of the latest deck in Flick Solitaire, Winter Wish. Flick is donating $1.50 from the sale of every deck purchase, which gives players 15 coins to invest in verified green projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Flick Solitaire as a PlanetPlay game partner,” said PlanetPlay CEO and founder Rhea Loucas. “The specially created Winter Wish Deck by artist Aliaga Mirguseinov is the first in-game item (IAP) to feature the PlanetPlay logo. Our collaboration represents the first opportunity to bring this “play-to-impact” movement live, seeking to unite climate action with gameplay globally.”

Green Gaming

PlanetPlay’s launch climate project is the Hongera Clean Cookstove Project, which tackles the fuel intensive and hazardous open fire cooking methods in Kenya. Funds raised by PlanetPlay will provide rural communities in the country with energy-efficient cookstoves, helping to improve their living conditions and saving up to 25 tons of carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional cooking methods.

“PlanetPlay gives the industry something to think about. It empowers studios to easily integrate climate-positive actions in their game,” said Flick founder and CEO Ian Masters. “It’s amazing that our players can crush carbon and support independent artists by playing Flick! We are proud to be one of the first studios to partner with PlanetPlay and our Winter Wish Deck is the perfect fit!’’

The Winter Wish deck went live on December 6 and was designed by Lithuanian artist Alliga Mirguesinov and features birds and animals in wintery settings. Neither company has announced either the nature of future collaborations or which initiatives they will support in the future.

Earlier this year, Flick raised over $1 million dollars in investments.