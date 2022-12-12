Who’s going to win in the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022? Find out tomorrow…

It’s the happiest time of the year, and we’re ending the year with big celebrations all around!

It’s been an amazing year for the gaming industry, with countless remarkable new releases and incredible work by teams all around the world that we strive to uplift and commemorate. The Pocket Gamer Awards take place tomorrow, reuniting the finest in mobile games, and you won’t want to miss tuning in to our official livestream. Whether your game is in contention or if you’re just looking to support your peers and celebrate the best in gaming with us, consider this your cordial invitation to join us for the official Pocket Gamer Awards live stream tomorrow at 5pm UK time.

What are the Pocket Gamer Awards?

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games, from the publishers of the leading and longest-running mobile games website. Since 2006, Pocket Gamer has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

Organised by industry experts but voted on by you, the gamers, the Pocket Gamer Awards reward the passion and effort that developers pour into making games. The last 12 months were strange but we've also seen some amazing games come our way.

Pocket Gamer Connects 2022 Categories

Here are all the categories you can look forward to seeing unveiled at tomorrow’s ceremony.

Mobile Game of the Year

Best Mobile Developer

Best Mobile Publisher

Best Community Tool

Best Community

Best Apple Arcade Game

Best Netflix Games Game

Best Roblox Game

Best Roblox Company

Best Mobile Platform Game of the Year

Best Mobile Puzzle Game of the Year

Best Mobile Sports Game of the Year

Best Mobile Strategy Game of the Year

Best Mobile RPG of the Year

Best Mobile Action Game of the Year

Most Innovative Mobile Game

Best Mobile Family Game of the Year

Best Mobile Game Storytelling of the Year

Best Digital Board/Card Game of the Year

Best Game We’re Still Playing

Best Multiplayer Mobile Game

Best Mobile Port of the Year

Best Update/Updated Game of the Year

Best Pick up and Play Game of the Year

We can’t wait to see who the winners are and celebrate with you!

When and where do I tune in?

Whether you’re nominated and want to see if you win or want to support your industry peers in another fantastic year of growth for the industry, you won’t want to miss tuning into this year’s Pocket Gamer Awards!

It all kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday, December 13th) from 5pm UK time.

Head over to the official Pocket Gamer page for the livestream link tomorrow! We will share it there as soon as it’s available.

Enjoy the show, and good luck to all the nominees!