NetEase included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Chinese gaming giant NetEase has been named a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the second time, being one of only five companies from the Chinese mainland to achieve this recognition in 2023.

The index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

"We are honored to be recognized again by the Bloomberg GEI for our commitment to gender equality, and to be included in the company of some of the most respected and highly diversified companies around the world," said NetEase founder and CEO William Ding. "We remain committed to continuing the work of advancing equality, diversity and inclusion and building a company where people are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. An inclusive workplace fuels creativity, innovation and development and this honour motivates us to push forward."

What does diversity look like?

37 percent of NetEase’s 30 thousand employees worldwide are female, including a significant number in management positions. Additionally, NetEase’s board of directors is 40 percent female, which is well above the 30 percent threshold advocated globally by the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) community.

Netease isn't just a company that is meeting the minimum requirement of gender parity, but exceeding it.

The 2023 GEI comprises 484 companies worldwide with a combine market capitalisation of $16 trillion. These companies are headquartered in 45 countries and regions across a variety of sectors.

Gender equality has become increasingly important, with consumers worldwide becoming increasingly concerned with how companies treat their female employees. Companies which push for equity within the workforce not only showcase female voices but make themselves more attractive to jobseekers. Plus, in the games space, a high proportion of female employees in management positions can lead to greater representation in the games they produce.

We listed NetEase as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.