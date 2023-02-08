Sand Balls publisher SayGames surpasses four billion lifetime downloads

SayGames has officially revealed that its portfolio of more than 100 mobile games has now surpassed the four billion download milestone, with a quarter of these coming from 2022 alone. A total of 25 new games were released throughout the year.

A large library

Headquartered in Cyprus, SayGames has offices in Paphos and Warsaw. Among its library of published games are Playstrom’s Color Page ASMR, Redux Games’ My Perfect Hotel and Hypernova Games’ Dreamdale.

SayGames shifted strategies toward a hybrid monetisation model last year, combining in-app purchases with ad-based monetisation in new releases. Dreamdale is one such example where the hybrid model is present.

Since the change, SayGames has increased its in-app purchase revenue by 350 percent year-on-year to $37.5 million in 2022. Estoty’s Squad Alpha and My Little Universe, released in 2021, played a large part in SayGames’ growing of in-app purchase revenue in recent history, having shifted to live-ops on these titles together with the developer.

SayGames Services is also being utilised in the hybrid model, an in-house software with playable performance testing, competitor analysis and more. The company is currently seeking more studio partnerships to expand its games portfolio beyond the 4 billion downloads. SayGames chief publishing officer Anton Volnykh added that the publisher is also looking to grow and develop existing games using its software suite.

SayGames CEO Yegor Vaikhanski commented on building developer relationships in 2023: "Our primary goal is to succeed together with the developers who choose to work with us. This approach has helped us become leaders in the mobile gaming industry and we aim to bring even more exceptional games to market together."

Back in 2020, SayGames' hypercasual hit Johnny Trigger racked up the most downloads that January as the third-most installed title on iOS and came in first place on Android devices. It was at the end of 2020 that SayGames surpassed the 2 billion download milestone.