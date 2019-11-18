SayGames' Sand Balls was the most downloaded hypercasual game in October

The most downloaded hypercasual game for October 2019 was SayGames’ Sand Balls according to Sensor Tower.

Sand Balls received 29 million downloads - it took second place in the App Store and first in Google Play.

It proved most popular in India which boasted 22 per cent of installs.

Brazil was the second most popular country providing 11 per cent of the game's total downloads.

Fun Race 3D by Good Job Games was second overall. It claimed second and third place on Android and iOS devices respectively with over 22 million installs.

Once again, India claimed the most downloads with 20 per cent, while Brazil had eight per cent.

Closing the top five

SayGames have a second title in October’s Top Ten, Perfect Slicers sits in third.

Bouncemasters by Playgendary took the fourth spot overall.

Closing out October 2019’s most downloaded hypercasual games was AppLovin's I Peel Good.