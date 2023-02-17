Joining us at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle? View the PG Connects pocket guide to the city’s must-see attractions!

Our show in Seattle is coming up this Spring, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to return to this incredible city.

We’re coming back to the States this May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to come back to our favourite U.S. city for our next show. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more — don’t miss it!

We currently have a special discount available for Super Early Birds, so don’t wait a minute longer! Secure the lowest price possible on your PG Connects ticket before prices rise next week. Head over to our official website now and buy your ticket, you can save up to $390 if you act fast!

We couldn’t be more excited for our first conference abroad of the year, so today, we’re sharing with you a little bit more about the incredible location of our upcoming conference and what you can look forward to when you join us in the area. Ready to dive into the Emerald City? Keep on reading for some background on Seattle and ideas of how to spend your leisure time around the conference.

Get to know a little more about Seattle!

We don’t call Seattle our favourite city in the U.S. lightly! This incredible city is known as the top games industry market in the U.S. due to the city’s thriving gaming culture, broadband internet quality and incredible career opportunities for gamers and developers. Companies in the area such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Valve, Wizards of the Coast, Big Fish, Twitch and many, many others employ over 23,00 people and generate annual revenues of over $28 billion. This makes up a significant portion of the state’s total of nearly 49,000 game industry employees. Over 150 video game companies are active in the area, and 10 different higher education institutions in the region have dedicated tracks for gaming and design. We’re all about elevating professionals in the games industry, and this city actively welcomes and encourages gamers and games professionals to the next level.

Going beyond its game industry ties, Seattle is a dynamic and delightful city in its own right. It’s a metropolis with an estimated population of just over four million people in the area, and about 775,000 in the greater Seattle region. The city is home to many foreign-born residents, with the most prominent communities being from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam. It also has a notable LGBTQ community, with 12.9% of citizens in Seattle identifying as part of the community, making it one of the U.S. cities with the largest percentage of LGBTQ+ residents. It’s considered one of the U.S. most well-educated and most literate cities, and we absolutely can’t wait to return this Spring.

Plan ahead for your time in this amazing city

Welcome to the Emerald City! Seattle is beloved for its incredible proximity to gorgeous greenery all around and the bustling, busy streets filled with jaw-dropping architecture and cultural activities, and if you’re joining us at our conference this May, you don’t want to miss out on all this gorgeous city has to offer. To make it easier on you, we’ve compiled a list of just a few suggestions of what you can do during your leisure time in this glorious, dynamic city:

It wouldn’t be a trip to Seattle without a visit to the infamous Space Needle! It’s one of Seattle’s most iconic landmarks, and you can have a full panoramic view of the city. As of recently, the landmark offers an illusion of floating in the open air and the world’s first revolving glass floor.

Explore Pioneer Square, Seattle’s oldest neighbourhoods with gorgeous, colourful architecture, incredible art galleries, cafés and bookshops. It’s also one of Seattle’s most historically and culturally rich areas, you won’t want to miss it.

If you’re looking to learn more about Seattle’s history and get up close with its stunning 19th century architecture, don’t miss visiting the Beneath the Streets tour. These subterranean passages snake around Pioneer Square and the tour’s about an hour long.

While you’re in the Pioneer Square area, don’t forget to check out Smith Tower while you’re there – it was renowned as the tallest building on the West Coast for a long time, and you can view the Seattle skyline from the 35th floor.

Take a trip on the Seattle Center Monorail! Originating in the World Fair, this rail links Seattle Center (where you can find the infamous Space Needle) to the Westlake Center in downtown Seattle.

Pike Place Market is an absolute must-see while you’re in Seattle! It’s highly visited and for good reason – pop by after the conference days and grab some grub from one of the 200 independently owned restaurants that call this market home.

The Seattle Great Wheel is one of the tallest in North America, and you will get to enjoy a great panoramic view of not just the city, but the Pacific Ocean and even potentially the Olympic Mountains!

Stop by Fremont when you’re looking for the best vintage shopping experiences in the Northwest! Immerse yourself in the choice of independent boutiques this hip area has to offer.

There’s plenty of museums to explore in Seattle, but one of the most unmissable is the Seattle Art Museum. It has incredible, extensive collections of Native American and Pacific Northwest artwork – you won’t find anything quite like it anywhere else.

If you’re a big fan of coffee or just enjoy a Starbucks drink every once in a while, pay a visit to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery & Tasting Room – Seattle’s the original home of Starbucks, with the first ever originating in Pike Place Market, so don’t miss this coffee oasis in the middle of Capitol Hill for exclusive beverages!

You don’t have to delve outside of downtown for the glorious greenery this city has to offer! Book a few days around the conference to visit the gorgeous alpine lake called the Snow Lake, one of the most popular short hikes only an hour outside the city.

Looking for a more beachy experience? Visit Deception Pass State Park for tide pools and whale watching in between two islands. It’s a prime example of a quintessential Pacific Northwest beach. For more information on the best outdoor activities in the Seattle area, visit Seattle’s official Top Outdoor Activities guide.

Looking for some more suggestions on what to do while you’re in Seattle? Take a gander at these articles detailing more about what the city has to offer:

Book your ticket!

Now is the perfect time to secure your ticket to the conference! You can save up to $390 if you sign up while our Super Early Bird deal is available. This is a limited time offer, so if you would like to make the most of it and secure your ticket to PG Connects Seattle for the lowest possible price, the clock’s ticking! Head on over to our website and book your ticket before prices rise next week.