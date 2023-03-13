Retargeting Masterclass: How to retain and retarget players

As market conditions get tougher, retaining players is becoming more valuable. How can developers and publishers keep their users, reduce churn and increase retention?

Thankfully, help is at hand. In an exclusive, expert webinar, Adikteev, the app marketing experts and PocketGamer.biz dive into the topic. the webinar invites experienced guests to explain how user churn prediction models and retargeting can offer marketers insight and a toolset for greater retention and increased revenue.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday April 4th 2023 at 16:00 GMT | 11:00 Eastern Time (ET) | 08:00 Pacific Time (PT)

This webinar will discuss topics including:

User churn prediction models - what are they and how do you implement them?

- what are they and how do you implement them? Retargeting - how to keep your existing players instead of endlessly acquiring new ones

- how to keep your existing players instead of endlessly acquiring new ones Machine Learning - how technology and tools can help marketers improve insights and drive results

Expert speakers include:

Nadya Krytsyna: Director of Revenue EMEA & APAC, Adikteev

Clément Favier: COO, Adikteev

The panel will be moderated by Brian Baglow, Managing Editor of PocketGamer.biz.

