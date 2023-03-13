News

Retargeting Masterclass: How to retain and retarget players

How can developers and publishers keep their users, reduce churn and increase retention? find out more in this expert webinar from Adikteev and PocketGamer.biz

Retargeting Masterclass: How to retain and retarget players
By

As market conditions get tougher, retaining players is becoming more valuable. How can developers and publishers keep their users, reduce churn and increase retention?

User churn costs money. But how can developers and publishers increase player retention and prevent them from leaving your app?

Thankfully, help is at hand. In an exclusive, expert webinar, Adikteev, the app marketing experts and PocketGamer.biz dive into the topic. the webinar invites experienced guests to explain how user churn prediction models and retargeting can offer marketers insight and a toolset for greater retention and increased revenue.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday April 4th 2023 at 16:00 GMT | 11:00 Eastern Time (ET) | 08:00 Pacific Time (PT)

The webinar is free to attend. To reserve your space please sign up.

This webinar will discuss topics including:

  • User churn prediction models - what are they and how do you implement them?
  • Retargeting - how to keep your existing players instead of endlessly acquiring new ones
  • Machine Learning - how technology and tools can help marketers improve insights and drive results

Expert speakers include:

The panel will be moderated by Brian Baglow, Managing Editor of PocketGamer.biz.

Special thanks to our partners: Adikteev

This webinar is brought to you in association with Adikteev. Adikteev is the leading software and services provider for performance-driven app marketers. We help the world’s top-spending app publishers increase retention and drive incremental revenue. App marketers rely on us to deliver made-to-measure strategies, creatives and algorithms.

Sign Up Now

To make sure you and your team and your game can benefit from this expert session, reserve your space now.

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Nov 17th, 2022

64% of hardcore and mid-core paying users generate 97% of revenue-Are you leveraging your gaming app audience?

Comment & Opinion Feb 14th, 2023

The future of app retargeting with Google’s Privacy Sandbox

News Mar 16th, 2022

Unity: Hypercasual game creation increased 137% in 2021

Interview Mar 4th, 2021

The five-year journey of Hill Climb 2 and how Fingersoft is already prepping for a third

Comment & Opinion Apr 21st, 2020

How consent and preference management can increase ad revenue and improve user retention