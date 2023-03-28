10 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!

There’s no better time to start planning your summer than now – start marking your calendars for the most highly anticipated conference of the summer this May and join us in Seattle!

We’re coming back to the States this May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to come back to our favourite U.S. city for our next show. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms with a special focus on artificial intelligence and how it’s impacting the industry. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Want a few more reasons why PG Connects Seattle is the place to be this summer for games industry professionals? Keep on reading for more details on what we have in store for you this May.

1. Network with over 1,000 industry professionals!

Games industry professionals from all corners of the globe are joining us for this unmissable conference, and you won’t want to miss the chance to network with over 1,000 industry professionals all under one roof. This is a prime opportunity to connect, network and learn from hundreds of industry peers you may not usually cross paths with in a spectacular location.

2. Leading companies will be there

PG Connects conferences are always highly attended, and among our attendees are some of the major leading brands in the gaming space. Both our speaker roster and our general attending companies are shaping up to be incredibly impressive, and we can’t wait to share with you the amazing industry-leading companies that will be in attendance in Seattle. Previously attending companies include Netflix Games, Funko Games, Xbox Games Studios, Riot Games and many, many more.

3. 150+ top industry speakers

We’re joined by over 150 of the industry’s leading speakers, and the line-up for this show is going to be absolutely stellar. Big names from big brands are gracing our stages and sharing their thought-provoking insights across two jam-packed days. Here’s just a few of the incredible speakers you can look forward to hearing from this summer…

4. The most current, cutting-edge content

PG Connects conferences connect you with the most current and relevant insights you need to know on the games industry, and for our Seattle show, we’re bringing you several forward–looking content themes that will cover everything you need to stay ahead of competitors in 2023. This show’s focus is artificial intelligence, so alongside all of our usual great content, we will be exploring the practical applications of generative AI and related technologies across all aspects of the games industry. Here are the content themes for PG Connects Seattle…

The Business of Games

Prepare your game for success with tips, tricks and insider secrets from industry experts across the globe.

Future Trends

Gain a competitive edge with expert insight on top trends that are shaping the game development landscape.

Knowledge-Sharing

Be inspired by the games industry’s finest with practical advice on developing a successful game.

5. Matchmaking with your business in mind!

We know the importance of making sure you secure the meetings with credible investors, active publishers and talented developers, so we’re taking all the guesswork out of the equation for you. Our well-loved and highly attended matchmaking events will kickstart all the conversations you need for you to take your business to the next level! Get involved with our industry-leading events at PG Connects Seattle, sign up for Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector as soon as you can – the sooner you sign up, the more likely you are to get matched up! You have until Friday, May 5th to sign up.

6. Pitch your game to experts

We’re always eager to support indie talent, and our conferences have competitions dedicated to granting the lifeblood of the games industry as many opportunities as possible to take their gamemaking to the next level. Our Big Indie Pitches present the opportunity to gain real-time feedback on your game from experts and potentially win press coverage and some amazing prizes. If you’re a developer for either mobile or PC and console games, don’t miss checking out these opportunities and signing up ahead of time! You have until Friday, May 5th to sign up.

7. Dedicated indie expo area

Show off your next amazing project at our dedicated area for indie talent: The Big Indie Zone. This is the perfect place to showcase your game to the many publishers, investors and service providers we have joining us at the show as they walk along the showfloor in between sessions or meetings. Check out our exclusive competition for indie developers to win free tickets to the show and secure a table for the two days or book a table when you register for PG Connects.

8. Connect with industry peers and make new connections!

The networking fun goes on into the late hours! You won’t want to miss the opportunity for a more casual networking experience at the industry’s favourite party. Enjoy your evening with free drinks on us at the Global Connects party happening after the hustle and bustle of the first conference day on May 16th, or join us at the VIP reception if you’re a VIP ticket-holder. This is a prime opportunity to let your hair down and expand your network as well as reconnect with old industry friends.

9. 97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects to their network!

Learn firsthand why our conference attendees are so happy to recommend the conference to their peers and why we’re one of Europe’s top gaming conferences. We have an immensely value-packed programme for all attendees, regardless of where in the gaming industry ecosystem you work. Whether you’re a developer, publisher, marketing professional or anything in between, you will find yourself walking away from the conference wanting to come back.

10. Enjoy a very special accommodation discount!

Avoid the trouble of having to find the best deal for your accommodation on your own. We know how difficult it can be to find a convenient, safe and budget-friendly hotel in a foreign city, so to make things as easy and straightforward as we can for our Connects attendees, we have partnered with our conference host, Grand Hyatt Seattle, to offer a very special hotel deal exclusively for our PG Connects Seattle attendees. Check out our unmissable venue offer to enjoy having the conference right at your doorstep and secure your accommodation ahead of time!

Join us in Seattle!

You have all the reasons you need now – book your ticket to Seattle today and secure massive savings! Our Early Bird offer is only available for a limited time, so head over to our official conference website and grab your ticket before prices rise. You don’t want to miss out on this fantastic offer!