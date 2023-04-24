Ustwo Studios announces partnership with Where Are the Black Designers?

Ustwo Studios has announced a year-long partnership with non-profit design advocacy agency Where are the Black Designers? (WATBD?), which helps facilitate connection for Black designers through networking events.

“As an award-winning global studio, with clients such as Peloton, The Body Coach and Google, we believe Ustwo is well placed to offer access, knowledge and support to the Black designers within the WATBD? Network,” Ustwo wrote in a blog post. “This initiative also aligns closely with our values and commitment to tangibly improve diversity in design, and is in keeping with our B Corp status and employee ownership structure.”

“It is also an acknowledgement that, like many in the industry, there is more that we can do within Ustwo specifically to improve the representation of Black creatives in our teams.”

The importance of diversity

In one year, Ustwo and WATBD? will publish an impact report, analysing criteria such as “the number of permanent Black employees hired or referred by Ustwo, the number of Black creatives supported by knowledge sharing activities, and ongoing feedback from the WATBD? community.”

The partnership will also feature a monthly Instagram takeover, highlighting Black creatives at Ustwo. The team will also host various events and talks regarding relevant topics in the hopes of fostering meaningful discussions.

“I wish an organisation like Where are the Black Designers? existed when I started my career. I’m so excited to partner with WATBD?, and to support the growth of its community,” said Ustwo New York managing director Gabriel Marquez. “Ustwo is proud to take this step towards building a truly inclusive design industry, and we hope others will join us. This program truly aligns with our core values and we are excited to see the industry become more diverse.”

“We couldn’t be happier for Ustwo to be our first long-term partnership in both the UK and US,” said WATBD? Co-founder Mitzi Okou. “Our goal is to heal, support, amplify and make space for the entire spectrum of Black creativity, and we’re excited by the opportunities Ustwo can offer us to drive tangible change on a global scale.”

The partnership will be officially unveiled on April 27, at a global launch event at Ustwo’s London and New York studios.

