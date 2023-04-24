News

Ustwo Studios announces partnership with Where Are the Black Designers?

The partnership will connect black designers through networking events

Ustwo Studios announces partnership with Where Are the Black Designers?
By , Staff Writer

Ustwo Studios has announced a year-long partnership with non-profit design advocacy agency Where are the Black Designers? (WATBD?), which helps facilitate connection for Black designers through networking events.

“As an award-winning global studio, with clients such as Peloton, The Body Coach and Google, we believe Ustwo is well placed to offer access, knowledge and support to the Black designers within the WATBD? Network,” Ustwo wrote in a blog post. “This initiative also aligns closely with our values and commitment to tangibly improve diversity in design, and is in keeping with our B Corp status and employee ownership structure.”

“It is also an acknowledgement that, like many in the industry, there is more that we can do within Ustwo specifically to improve the representation of Black creatives in our teams.”

The importance of diversity

In one year, Ustwo and WATBD? will publish an impact report, analysing criteria such as “the number of permanent Black employees hired or referred by Ustwo, the number of Black creatives supported by knowledge sharing activities, and ongoing feedback from the WATBD? community.”

The partnership will also feature a monthly Instagram takeover, highlighting Black creatives at Ustwo. The team will also host various events and talks regarding relevant topics in the hopes of fostering meaningful discussions.

“I wish an organisation like Where are the Black Designers? existed when I started my career. I’m so excited to partner with WATBD?, and to support the growth of its community,” said Ustwo New York managing director Gabriel Marquez. “Ustwo is proud to take this step towards building a truly inclusive design industry, and we hope others will join us. This program truly aligns with our core values and we are excited to see the industry become more diverse.”

“We couldn’t be happier for Ustwo to be our first long-term partnership in both the UK and US,” said WATBD? Co-founder Mitzi Okou. “Our goal is to heal, support, amplify and make space for the entire spectrum of Black creativity, and we’re excited by the opportunities Ustwo can offer us to drive tangible change on a global scale.”

The partnership will be officially unveiled on April 27, at a global launch event at Ustwo’s London and New York studios.

We listed Ustwo as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

News Oct 6th, 2022

Take-Two highlights the LGBT+ community in new inclusion videos

Comment & Opinion Dec 14th, 2022

Why diversity in game development matters - and can produce better game

News Aug 22nd, 2022

Women in Games launches free guide to gender equality in gaming

News Aug 17th, 2022

Niantic launches New Voyager apprenticeship program in partnership with Tech Elevator

News Mar 4th, 2021

UK games industry publishes its first #RaiseTheGame report