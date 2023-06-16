Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last Seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz MiHoYo made more money than either EA, Activision Blizzard and Embracer What a week it's been for MiHoYo. And to think that they'd barely dented the collective gaming consciousness a year ago. Now the unstoppable juggernaut has seen their golden goose Genshin Impact finally being usurped in terms of revenue… By another of their own games, Honkai: Star Rail. Not since the golden days of Electronic Arts, Activision or Embracer has it felt like one company is able to seize the moment, show the others how it's done and make a format and market all its own. And speaking of video game giants, now MiHoYo is making more money than all three. Call it marketing magic, call it cunning app design or some next level UA, but whatever the combination at play here, MiHoYo is the company they're all trying to copy right now. So take the inevitable upcoming 'Genshin = Doomed' headlines with a pinch of salt and know that it's MiHoYo's own smart successor that's stealing its lunch. And you can bet that the next mega-hit after that (and the one after that) are already on their production line. Cap doffed.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. India to enact new laws prohibiting three types of mobile game I think it’s safe to say that India has become a majorly interesting market to watch when it comes to mobile gaming. Unfortunately it seems to be suffering from the same rigidity in government thinking that has plagued many countries. For whatever reason it’s hard for people to see the benefits of video games, culturally and economically, and since legislation for this industry in India isn’t as well established we see moves like this happening. Although at least two of the suggested “types” of mobile game are those I think we’d all broadly agree with - addictive gameplay and gambling being two sides of the same coin - the incredibly broad applications of titles being “harmful” is a lot more concerning. If we look at the example of tabloid coverage of PUBG: Mobile mentioned in the article, it’s clear that there are still people in India who view video games with disdain as potentially negative influences on audiences. It’s undeniable that games should be regulated in some way, as any form of entertainment should be, but for those looking to develop or release their titles in India this new legislation may be concerning for how broadly it could be applied.

Lewis Rees Staff Writer Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life. A US judge has blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Yesterday saw me celebrate a year here at Pocketgamer.biz, and when I think back over that time, Microsoft’s ongoing attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard - acquiblizz, as we’ve come to call it - has been a constant presence. It’s a story that’s epitomised the gaming industry over the past year and encompasses every aspect of it, and it feels like just as we come close to the ending of the saga, there’s another twist in the tale. The FTC’s decision to sue to block the deal in December was the first sign that, despite the criticism it faces, acquiblizz may be in trouble. Now, with a USA judge blocking the deal - albeit temporarily - it’s a serious sign in my eyes that the deal may be abandoned. While Microsoft hasn’t ruled out cutting the UK out of the deal and removing Activision Blizzard titles from the market, the USA represents an even more lucrative market, and one I can’t see Microsoft stepping away from. While the deal could proceed without the UK in the picture, a decision against the deal seems like it could be the straw that broke the camel’s back, especially since the deadline for the court case is after the contractual deadline for the merger. It’s the opportune time for either Microsoft or Activision Blizzard to step away from the table. Where will this go? Well, that’s uncertain, but that itself is telling. Has there ever been an acquisition where even a year on it’s a case of “if” and not “when”? Will this be a success story, or a missed opportunity? Should it complete, would the concerns of competitors like Google and Sony prove to be accurate, or unfounded? We won’t know until we get to the end of the story, and this is one that has no signs of ending soon.