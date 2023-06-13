Ubisoft partners with Level Infinite to launch Assassin’s Creed Jade

Ubisoft has announced new details on Assassin’s Creed Jade, a mobile exclusive title first unveiled in September of 2022.

Co-developed with Level Infinite, the title takes the franchise’s historical gameplay to Qin dynasty China, with a fully customisable lead, Xia, exploring a variety of famous landmarks such as The Great Wall of China and the (at the time) capital, Xiangyang. The game aims to translate the franchise’s signature gameplay to mobile devices for the first time.

Ubisoft and Level Infinite will be holding a closed beta test for Assassin’s Creed Jade later this year, and players can now sign up to take part through the game’s website.

The power of partnership

Alongside the co-development of Assassin’s Creed Jade, Ubisoft and Level Infinite have also announced a collaboration to bring the upcoming mobile exclusive title Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence to Southeast Asia, one of the world’s biggest mobile-first markets which includes the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.

The game features a new storyline and brings the franchise’s gameplay to mobile devices. As with Assassin’s Creed Jade, a beta launch of the game is expected later this year, with players in select markets throughout Southeast Asia invited to take part.

The accessibility of mobile devices and the increase of market penetration has made mobile a massively popular gaming platform throughout the region, with legions of players taking to their phones to play.

Ubisoft is one of the world’s largest game developers, however it’s perhaps best known for various console and PC releases, although the company was among the first to implement mobile devices directly into a console game through Watch_Dogs companion app ctOS, introducing a new game mode. This collaboration sees the company kick its mobile strategy into high gear, making a new foothold in the market.

For its part, Level Infinite - a division of Tencent based in Singapore - has proven success on mobile platforms, and expertise in the SEA region. As Tencent is a Chinese company, this partnership can allow Ubisoft to reach players in China and the larger region.

We listed Level Infinite parent company Tencent as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.