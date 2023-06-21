EA Games breaks into two companies

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has announced a major internal reorganisation of the company, realigning its major studios and leadership structure. As part of the restructure, Electronic Arts is separating its gaming arm into two distinct branches - EA Sports and EA Entertainment, with the latter indicating a possible expansion outside of gaming.

“Engaging these growing audiences represents incredible opportunities for our teams to entertain massive online communities, create blockbuster interactive storytelling, and amplify the power of community in and around our games with social and creator tools,” wrote Wilson. "Creativity and innovation have always been the foundation of everything we do. Now, we must further empower our creative teams so that we might realise our strategic vision.”

Scoring success

All mobile games will fall under the control of EA Entertainment, and the segment remains successful, despite a recent slowdown in growth and the high-profile shutdown of Apex Legends Mobile. Jeff Karp will remain in the role of senior vice president of mobile games.

In an increased commitment to mobile and cross-company clarity FIFA Mobile will remain as 'mobile' and be part of the new EA Entertainment umbrella. The game recently became the latest mobile game to pass $1 billion in revenue worldwide, earning it a coveted spot in the so-called Unicorn Club. China proved to be the game’s largest market, generating 26.5% of its revenue, while South Korea came in second place at 15.1% and the USA came in third at 14.5%. The game’s success in South Korea is particularly notable, as the game’s launch in the country came over three years after the global release in 2016.

"We’re building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation of legendary franchises and innovative new experiences, which represents massive opportunities for growth," wrote Wilson.

Splitting the company into separate branches allows each team to sharpen its focus, and it’s clear that mobile has a prime place in the company’s future ambitions as mobile titles now fall alongside their other big name franchises as part of EA Entertainment.

