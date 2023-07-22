Hero of Aethric conquers the competition and wins The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects packed its bags and headed back to Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto 2023. This of course meant the return of the Big Indie Pitch too. The Big Indie Pitch is our indie-focused competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers from across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

All the action from The Big Indie Pitch

As always, the competition was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Hero of Aethric by Northern Forge Studios by (for iOS & Android)

"EXPLORE, FIGHT, and LOOT in this nostalgia-fueled 2D MMORPG". In Hero of Aethric players enter a free-to-play fantasy world designed in a classic 8-bit design aesthetic. What's more, you'll not only have a world of enemies to battle, and treasure to collect, but there's also classic turn-based combat and the ability to create your own 8-bit hero. Of course, as an MMORPG, you'll also be able to take on this epic adventure RPG with friends, whether it be hunting for treasure in the dungeons or battling it out in the arena. Ultimately, Hero of Aetheric is a game that looks to seamlessly blend the old and the new into a perfect retro MMORPG.

2nd Place - Chicken Scratch by Chicken Scratch (for PC)



In Chicken Scratch, you step into the shoes of one of 8 birds before embarking on a bizarre and quirky multiplayer drawing game of telephone. You'll get randomized prompts to draw, which then get muddled as they pass from player to player before someone has to try to guess what the original meaning was at the end. With online multiplayer, an assortment of drawing tools, multiple game modes and completely random prompts, Chicken Scratch promises to be a crazy and entertaining party title.

3rd Place - Radiant: Guardians Of Light by Chorrus Games (for OS, Android, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac & Linux)

In Radiant: Guardians Of Light players will step into a world that has been plunged into darkness before embarking on an epic quest to bring light back to the Kingdom of Helia. Chosen by the spirit of light, players must journey through five captivating zones as they track down the fallen former hero of Helia, who now uses the powers of darkness to bring corruption to the lands. With a range of bosses to battle, weapons to choose, people to save, and lands to explore Radiant's quest promises to be one the lasts long in the memory of players.

