Anything World launches its 3D models on the Unity Asset Store

Anything World has released its collection of free, game-ready 3D animations on the Unity Asset Store.

The assets include a library of rigged 3D animated models in a variety of categories, including humanoids, quadrupeds, insects, flying and swimming creatures, and a variety of vehicles. Unity users can use these assets in their games, significantly accelerating the development process.

"Here at Anything World we love Unity and we love the Unity Asset Store! Our goal is to bring 3D creativity to everyone and we're super happy to be at the front of such a cool creator community,” said co-founder and CEO Gordon Midwood. “Let the limitless game making begin. And with this greater visibility we can bring more exciting opportunities to those working in the industry - whatever their skills.”

New markets

The verification and release on the Unity Asset Store follows the release of Anything World’s AI Creator Tool on the platform, making it easier for users to create and control 3D worlds using voice and text.

Thanks to Anything World’s being identified as a Unity Verified Solutions Provider, the company is recognised for providing high quality and technical compatibility and custom solutions, as well as a commitment to providing responsive and long-term support.

Anything World has been growing significantly since last year, raising $7.5 million in its Series Seed Plus funding round in November. Since then the company has collaborated with the likes of Ubisoft and rock band Coheed and Cambria, eventually launching a plugin for creators using Unreal Engine.

Anything World aims to lower the barriers for creativity and 3D, and it’s clear from the collaboration with not just game engines but other entities in creative spaces that the industry is taking note of what the company has to offer.

Meanwhile Unity have been amping up the speed and ease which its tools can be used to create, with an increasing emphasis on the role of AI in games production.

Yesterday, we reported that Homa’s AI hackathon saw 10 new AI tools developed in just 48 hours.