Command & Conquer's latest Legions blasts onto mobile

The latest mobile game by Marvel Snap publisher Level Infinite is on its way, due to launch by the end of 2023 on iOS and Android. The title, Command & Conquer: Legions, is to be the newest entry in EA’s Command & Conquer franchise.

Conquering the mobile space?

Diverging from the precedent of 2018 mobile game Command & Conquer: Rivals’ cartoony artstyle, the new game takes a more realistic approach in art direction with special consideration for how mobile gamers like to play - focusing on short sessions and streamlined inputs.

Real-time PVE and PVP battles will be available in Legions, with the aim of the game being the collection of a resource known as Tiberium. According to a blog post, there will be returning characters and battles will take place on a globally shared large map, giving players the opportunity to forge alliances with one another.

A closed beta of Legions is expected to begin by the end of August in Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines, ahead of the global launch in the coming months.

"Legions is being created with both mobile platforms and mobile gamers in mind, matching the way people play on their devices with shorter, faster sessions and streamlined controls," said Level Infinite senior director Anthony Crouts. "The mobile strategy gameplay of Legions provides a new type of experience while presenting familiar units, heroes and aspects of previous C&C games."

Level Infinite is no stranger to partnerships, having worked with Nuverse and Marvel on Marvel Snap and currently co-developing a mobile-exclusive Assassin’s Creed game with Ubisoft to bring the historical gameplay to a Qin dynasty China setting.

Marvel Snap has been a triumph with comic book fans, fast surpassing 30 million downloads. When we spoke with Nuverse's Rishi Mohan at Gamescom, we asked him the secret to Marvel Snap’s success.