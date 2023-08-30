Pokémon Go invites players to the Paldea region

Pokémon Go has announced that Pokémon from the Paldea region will be making their debut in the game in its newest seasonal update.

September 5 will see the launch of the Paldean Adventure event, introducing twelve new Pokémon - namely the Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk evolutionary lines. Additionally, developer Niantic is rewarding players for their efforts in Pokémon Go Fest 2023 with ultra unlock bonuses, with five forms of the Pokémon Unown appearing in raids globally, a timed research event allowing players to find a shiny Lechonk, increased rewards for catching Pokémon, and the chance to find Gimmighoul Coins.

Starting from September 10, additional evolution lines will make their debut in the game: Bombardier and the Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax lines.

Pokémon Go has maintained its popularity, in part, due to the gradual release of new content, including Pokémon. The initial release in 2016 only featured the 150 Pokémon of the first generation, before gradually expanding to include more and more creatures. This has allowed Niantic to effectively capitalise on the franchise’s fandom and core conceit over a longer period of time. The game has now effectively caught up with the mainline games, and in that time has earned millions of players and over $6 billion of revenue as of its sixth anniversary, making it one of the most successful mobile games of all time.

The game has also succeeded by successfully transitioning the franchise to a uniquely mobile format, while still allowing for strong cross-promotional opportunities - last year saw Pokémon Gimmighoul debut in Pokémon Go prior to its announcement. The game also allows players to transfer their Pokémon from the app to the mainline series, allowing more opportunities for players to fill out their Pokédexs.

We listed Niantic as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.