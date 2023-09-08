Almost half of the simulation genre's $2.7 billion revenue comes from the US

Sensor Tower’s latest report delves into the simulation genre, disclosing its performance, advertising trends, download rates and revenues.

Among the findings is the reveal of just how much money was made in the first half of 2023…

Aiming for the top

Between January and July this year, $2.7 billion in revenue was generated from simulation games alone. This far exceeds pre-pandemic levels at a 72% rise from 2019, and if spending continues at the current rate, 2023 could prove to be simulation games’ most lucrative year yet.

Currently 2021 holds the crown for the most revenue generated, having made a total of $4.9 billion thanks in part to measures put in place during the pandemic; mobile gaming as a whole accelerated during the period, meaning that 2022’s comparatively poor performance - it was the first year in history to see mobile revenue decline - was more likely a recalibration, a return to course, than a sign of a faltering industry.

With that in mind, even if 2023 doesn’t surpass 2021 in simulation game revenue, beating 2022’s $4.5 billion would at least be a step in the right direction. And with the second half of this year yet to be recorded and reported, 2023 is still to play for.

Of the $2.7 billion worldwide so far, the US market accounted for 43%, making it a key market for in-app purchases. The European market, by comparison, represented a 23% share in 2023 up to July.

As for which types of games performed the best within the genre, those would be tycoon and craft games - generating more than $1.3 billion alone within the period and making up half of the broader genre’s revenue. Playrix’s Township and Melsoft’s Family Island were among the best performers.

Sensor Tower’s full 2023 Mobile Simulation Game Market Insights report explores more of the newer games bolstering simulation’s total, such as Korean publisher Supercent’s Burger Please! and Century Games’ Frozen City.

Ultra-casual arena and adventure games have seen a similar performance to the simulation genre so far this year, generating $2.3 billion between January and July 2023.