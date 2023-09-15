Playtika set to acquire Innplay Labs for up to $300 million

Playtika has announced its intention to acquire Israeli game maker Innplay Labs - the makers of its hit title Animals & Coins - for up to $300 million, including an $80 million upfront fee.

This marks the second acquisition by Playtika this quarter, following its acquisition of Youda Games in July. This acquisition followed the same structure, including an upfront purchase price followed by a bonus if Youda hit set financial targets.

“The acquisition of Innplay Labs represents another strategic expansion of our portfolio with a promising and innovative growth franchise,” said Playtika CEO Robert Antokol. “We are confident that combining our expertise with Innplay’s talented team will result in exceptional gaming experiences for our players.”

Playtika hopes the acquisition of Innplay Labs will help it make inroads in the luck battle genre, while utilising its existing live-ops capabilities to help drive growth for its subsidiary.

Success in Israel

“Innplay Labs formed with the goal of shaping the next generation of mobile gaming,” said InnPlay Labs CEO Ore Gilron. “Four years later, our robust team of talented high skilled game operators have put their passions together to create an outstanding game product with rich engaging content, providing our audience with a uniquely entertaining gaming experience. Looking ahead, we believe becoming a part of Playtika’s strong portfolio of casual titles will take Innplay Labs to new heights.”

Following the acquisition, Playtika will rebrand both Innplay Labs and Animals & Coins.

“I couldn’t ask for a better outcome,” said founder of Innplay investor Vgames, Eitan Reisel. “My vision for Vgames has always been to advance the thriving gaming ecosystem and this deal marks a significant milestone in this journey. This acquisition is a testament to Innplay’s incredible talent, focus and rapid growth and I’m thrilled they are joining forces with Playtika, a powerhouse in our industry.”

