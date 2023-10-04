Warcraft is coming to mobile with Warcraft Rumble

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Warcraft Rumble, a mobile title based on the hit Warcraft franchise, will launch on Android and iOS devices at BlizzCon on November 3.

Warcraft Rumble is the first Warcraft title built on the ground up for mobile, and tasks players with building armies made up of heroes, villains, and creatures from the universe, testing their strategy skills in a variety of game modes, including dungeons, strategic puzzles, and PVP battles.

The launch follows a closed beta, as well as a soft launch in select regions worldwide which launched on August 18.

“Warcraft Rumble is a joyful (and mobile!) expression of the greatest hits of Azeroth, lovingly crafted by a team with deep roots in the Warcraft universe,” said Warcraft Rumble executive producer Vik Saraf. “Thanks to the support of players who participated in our closed beta, our ongoing regional soft launch has been invigorating, and now it’s time to let the rest of the world join in the fun. We can’t wait to get Warcraft Rumble into players’ hands worldwide on November 3. We’re confident that whether you’re new to the Warcraft universe or a long-time veteran, you’ll find the perfect army to unleash your personal brand of joyful chaos!”

Get ready to rumble

In celebration of the launch, Blizzard is giving away free 3D-printer blueprint for Warcraft Rumble minis throughout October on Mini Mondays, with each week featuring a new group as well as tips and tricks on how to leverage their unique strengths in-game. Additionally, Blizzard is incentivising early adoption of Warcraft Rumble, offering for sets of mecha-themed cosmetics for users who complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch.

In order to further promote the game, Warcraft Rumble arcade machines have been brought into taverns inside World of Warcraft, giving players the chance to earn rumble coins and rumble foils, which they can use to unlock and customise seven collectible minis from Warcraft Rumble.

More information about the title will be unveiled at BlizzCon, which will be held at the Anaheim Convention Centre and streamed live at BlizzCon.com.

We listed Blizzard Entertainment parent company Activision Blizzard as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.