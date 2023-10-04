Agent 47 and the Hitman franchise are back for one last job… On mobile

Feral Interactive, the mobile developer behind many mobile ports of classic games is set to tackle one of the definitive entries in the long-running series of Hitman games.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal is a port of the original PC and console title coming to mobile in Autumn, and Nintendo Switch this winter.

The game was announced on the company's Twitter account and in a trailer showcasing the game's faithful graphic adaptation and a preview of the title's on-screen controls. Like other games in the Hitman series it focuses on main character Agent 47 dispatching targets through a combination of stealth and puzzle-like gameplay.

Hitman: Blood Money is considered by many to be a high point in IO Interactive's series, and is a fondly remembered title. It's also another major game to be ported by specialists in the field Feral Interactive - whose business model has been focused on bringing classic PC and console titles to mobile, including relatively recent games such as Alien Isolation.

The name's Rieper, Tobias Rieper

Feral Interactive has made a success of bringing many both niche and highly-regarded classic games to the mobile platform. Most notably their ports of the early titles in the Total War series such as Rome: Total War and Medieval 2: Total War led to Feral Interactive having a major hand in the remastering of the former title for PC.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal will also be a welcome return of the Hitman series to mobile. The franchise has previously made two well-received appearances on iOS and Android with the Hitman: Sniper series and the recently-removed Hitman: Go. The Go series itself was a notably creative take on the mechanics of franchises such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, but the titles have since been shelved due to the closure of Square Enix Montreal in November 2022.