Alien: Isolation heading to iOS and Android on December 16

Will include full campaign and all additional content

By , News Editor

Feral Interactive has revealed that Alien: Isolation will be launching on mobile devices on December 16th.

Developed by Creative Assembly, Alien: Isolation first launched on consoles in 2014, published by Sega.

Feral Interactive, who are publishing the title on mobile, previously ported the title to Linux and Mac in 2015, followed by a Nintendo Switch launch in 2019.

Focusing more on stealth and survival, Alien: Isolation was developed to resemble the "terrifying" atmosphere of the original 1979 Alien movie, as opposed to its more action-based sequels.

In space, no one can hear you scream

Set 15 years after the movie, in Isolation, players take control of Amanda Ripley who is trying to discover what happened to her mother on the Nostromo.

Alien: Isolation will include the original campaign and all seven of the DLC released, such as Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

Isolation has been "tailored" for touchscreen playing and features a "bespoke, fully customisable interface" that allows players to "fine tune" the game to their own play style.

The game will be released on iOS and Android on for $14.99 (£12.99) and is available for pre-order on the App Store.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

