Tilting Point to launch M&M’s Adventure on iOS and Android in Spring 2022

Free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point has unveiled its partnership with Gear Inc. and Mars Retail Group to launch M&M’s Adventure.

Developed by Vietnam-based Gear Inc, M&M’s Adventure is the first mobile game to feature the M&M’s characters, and will feature over 1,000 levels at launch.

Following its expected launch in Spring 2022, the game will include liveops content, with multiple in-game events, month-long seasonal events, leaderboards, and more planned.

M&M's on mobile

"Players will get to experience the iconic M&M’S brand through a mobile game for the first time, which feels exciting, fresh and totally natural at the same time," said Tilting Point president and co-CEO Samir Agili.

“We look forward to delivering a new way to experience the M&M’S brand to fans around the world."

Pre-registration for M&M’s Adventure on Android devices is available here.

