PG.biz Podcast - Skillprint’s Chethan Ramachandran: Combining neuroscience and AI for adaptive play

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

The PG.biz Podcast team has known that games can be used for more than just entertainment. We’ve discussed charity and climate action use cases, but what about self-care, mental development, and skills improvement?

Trail-blazing gaming company Skillprint enhances all three. Skillprint combines neuroscience and AI to create adaptive and personalised games that equip devs and players with actionable insights into player personality and behaviour.

Skillprint’s CEO and Co-Founder, Chethan Ramachandran, joins Peggy Anne Salz to discuss how Skillprint transforms the way game developers “find, keep, and monetise their audience” and “gives the power of a massive LiveOps team to every game developer in the world.”

You don’t want to miss out on this episode as Peggy and Chethan delve into the company’s latest report on the cognitive and psychological benefits of gaming and how devs can harness this data to understand their games and dramatically increase engagement and retention. 

 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:15 - What is Skillprint?
04:30 - Chethan's personal journey
10:12 - Altering the playing field for devs
13:18 - How are Skillprint customers using the data?
15:51 - Will I become a couch potato?
18:41 - Games Can Be Good For The Mind Report
25:53 - Games as meditation
29:04 - What's next for Skillprint?
34:49 - Favourite games Q&A with Chethan

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

