PG.biz Podcast - ConsultMyApp’s Mike Rhodes: Four strategies to end Q4 with a bang

If your ASO strategy isn’t motivated by real-time data insights that dive deeper than traditional tools to provide hourly insights into hot keywords and trends, you’re missing a massive opportunity.

This is top-of-the-list advice from Mike Rhodes, CEO and Founder of ConsultMyApp, an app marketing agency with awards from Top CRM Consulting Company UK to Most Effective Use of Data 2022.

ConsultMyApp believes in democratising ASO knowledge and that quality data “shouldn’t only be available to people [able] to spend thousands of dollars a year.” That’s one of the reasons Mike developed tools like APPlyzer that studios of all sizes can use to up their game and even have some fun exploring new keyword universes.

Mike takes centre stage on this week’s show to share how studios can combine acquisition and engagement to increase monthly organic install volumes 10-15x and reveals the four things studios need to start doing now to end Q4 with a bang.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - Mike's journey

05:15 - How apps across verticals can all benefit from data

08:59 - What's the next big change in games?

11:07 - A tool to democratise data

14:46 - What APPlyzer tells you that other tools can't

20:32 - Uplift expectations for devs

21:29 - How to end Q4 with a bang

35:18 - Keeping high energy and staying on top

37:39 - Favourite games Q&A with Mike

Listen Learn Love

