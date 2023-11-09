News

PG.biz Podcast - ConsultMyApp’s Mike Rhodes: Four strategies to end Q4 with a bang

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PG.biz Podcast - ConsultMyApp’s Mike Rhodes: Four strategies to end Q4 with a bang
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

If your ASO strategy isn’t motivated by real-time data insights that dive deeper than traditional tools to provide hourly insights into hot keywords and trends, you’re missing a massive opportunity.

This is top-of-the-list advice from Mike Rhodes, CEO and Founder of ConsultMyApp, an app marketing agency with awards from Top CRM Consulting Company UK to Most Effective Use of Data 2022.

ConsultMyApp believes in democratising ASO knowledge and that quality data “shouldn’t only be available to people [able] to spend thousands of dollars a year.” That’s one of the reasons Mike developed tools like APPlyzer that studios of all sizes can use to up their game and even have some fun exploring new keyword universes.

Mike takes centre stage on this week’s show to share how studios can combine acquisition and engagement to increase monthly organic install volumes 10-15x and reveals the four things studios need to start doing now to end Q4 with a bang.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:36 - Mike's journey
05:15 - How apps across verticals can all benefit from data
08:59 - What's the next big change in games?
11:07 - A tool to democratise data
14:46 - What APPlyzer tells you that other tools can't
20:32 - Uplift expectations for devs
21:29 - How to end Q4 with a bang
35:18 - Keeping high energy and staying on top
37:39 - Favourite games Q&A with Mike

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PG.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our next event here.


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Nov 2nd, 2023

PG.biz Podcast - Skillprint’s Chethan Ramachandran: Combining neuroscience and AI for adaptive play

News Oct 27th, 2023

PG.biz Podcast - Playing 4 The Planet’s Lisa Pak on gaming for good and wielding the power of play

News Oct 23rd, 2023

Chinese gaming trends revealed as 52% of the population play games

Interview Oct 13th, 2023

PG.biz Podcast - Xsolla CEO Chris Hewish on creative commerce solutions to take control of your game

News Sep 14th, 2023

PG.biz Podcast - Hot gaming trends and ad formats that are losing steam