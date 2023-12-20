News

Royal Match and League of Legends: Wild Rift among 19 games to cross $1 billion in revenue in 2023

A total of 26 mobile apps surpassed the milestone this year

By , News Editor

19 mobile games surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue in 2023, according to a new report from data.ai.

Among the games to have reached this milestone in 2023 are Dream Games’ Royal Match, 37Games' Puzzles & Survival, Playtika's Solitaire - Grand Harvest and Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift.

The same number of titles also reached the landmark in 2022 and 2020.  When including apps and games in the 2023 total, 26 mobile applications made it to $1 billion this year, up from 23 last year.

You can see the full list of games below:

Genre consistency

Across the 19 games highlighted by data.ai, RPGs marked the most represented genre with a total of five games reaching $1 billion. These five titles are Arknights, Lineage W, Marvel Strike Force, Odin Valhalla Rising and One Piece Treasure Cruise. While the total is down from six last year, they showcase the RPG genre’s sustained popularity and the dedication of its fans.

Strategy games were the second-biggest group with four games, mirroring last year's performance.

2017 was the only year pre-pandemic to see more than 10 titles hit $1 billion. Since 2020, with consumer spending rising during the peak of the lockdowns, the number of mobile games achieving $1 billion has reached new heights, verging on 20+ every year.

The lowest pandemic year was 2021, and even then a total of 18 mobile games reached the milestone.

More games surpassing the $1 billion mark is also reflective of the long-term support that mobile titles receive through live ops.

