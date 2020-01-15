App Annie: Mobile gaming is on track to surpass $100 billion in 2020

Mobile gaming is on track to surpass $100 billion across all mobile app stores in 2020.

The stat was revealed via App Annie's State of Mobile 2020 report, which also confirmed that spending in mobile games throughout 2019 was 25 per cent higher than in all other game platforms combined.

This rise was put down to high profile releases such as Mario Kart Tour and Call of Duty: Mobile, with the latter achieving the best launch quarter for a mobile game since Pokemon GO.

Interestingly, the number of games that exceeded $100 million via annual consumer spending grew by 59 per cent in 2019, when compared to two years prior.

$240 billion in ads

Mobile advertising spend is once again expected in 2020, estimating to land around the $240 billion mark. When combined with consumer spending, this number is predicted to hit $380 billion.

“For brands and publishers worldwide, mobile is fuelling digital transformation,” said App Annie chief executive officer Theodore Krantz.

“We uniquely surface both market data and critical advertising insights to optimise monetisation and help our customers thrive on mobile.”

Newzoo previously stated that out of 2.4 billion mobile gamers around the world, more than half of them are based in Asia.