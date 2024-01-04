New Year, New Job 2024: Wanted: Your recruitment tips for 2024!

It's the New Year, which for many means taking stock of their life and career during the past year and drawing up a list of resolutions and plans for the year ahead.

Thousands of people were impacted by layoffs in 2023 across the games and wider tech sector. Post-pandemic highs shrank for many companies, while poor macroeconomic conditions and other challenges such as ATT and shifting landscapes led to downsizing across the sector.

Whether you’re looking to bounce back in 2024 with a new job in games, level up your career at your current company or break into the industry fresh, PocketGamer.biz is here to help.

Throughout January we’ll be running articles all about getting you that dream job in the mobile games industry.

But we’d like your help too!

Career advice

Got something to say about bagging a career in mobile games? Doing something unique with your recruitment drive? Got some tips for those impacted by layoffs? Or do you have advice for starting something of your own?

Send your article suggestions to craig.chapple@steelmedianetwork.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Looking for some inspiration? Topics could include:

Getting through the interview process

Crafting the ideal CV

The skills job seekers need for a specialist career in games

How to bag that promotion

Bouncing back from losing your job

Moving from employment to indie development

What employers can do to make themselves stand out to job seekers

How you got into games

How you got your current job

Starting your own business

And any other ideas you can think of!

If you've done it and you've got results then we want to hear about it. Even if that's something you've previously written or published. If it's relevant today, let us know and we can republish it or share the link.

Are you hiring?

Looking for that dream new employee? Then we'd love to know! Please reach out to us with a link to your jobs page and which country (or countries) you're hiring in, and we'll include you in our jobs listings (coming soon!).

At Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 22nd to 23rd, we're delighted to be partnering with Games Factory Talents to launch the Careers Zone at the show. Sponsored by Supercell and Metacore, the Careers Zone aims to be a hub of innovation, networking and talent acquisition, open to recruiters and candidates seeking new opportunities.

