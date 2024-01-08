Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024: The Monetiser track sponsored by AppsFlyer

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Monetiser track sponsored by AppsFlyer

Monday, January 22nd

Unleash the full potential of cutting-edge advertising formats, in-app purchases (IAPs), and other groundbreaking monetisation developments in this specialised track. Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest advancements in targeted advertising, optimising IAP strategies, and leveraging innovative monetisation models.

Discover the keys to effectively monetise your games and maximise revenue streams, ensuring long-term success and profitability in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

14:10 - In the Sandbox With... Creative Sucess!

Adam Smart, Director of Product - Gaming at AppsFlyer

Piyush Mishra, Head, Growth Marketing at Product Madness

Saikala Sultanova, VP Marketing at ACE Games

Join Smart and Mishra with special guest Sultanova for a live session discussing the ins and outs of creative performance, measurement - and the beautiful London weather in January.

14:30 - Direct to Consumer in 2024 - How to Create Powerful Web Store Experiences (Panel)

Danny Moy, Chief Strategy Officer at SciPlay

Saad Choudri, CEO at Miniclip

Listen to a panel of C-Level decision makers who will discuss the latest news regarding DMA and how to create a compelling Web Store experience for your users. 2024 is the year to solidify your Direct to Consumer strategy.

15:00 - Out of the Box Live Events Insights

Wilhelm Voutilainen, Senior Chief Analyst, US at GameRefinery

15:20 - Creating Spend Depth Through Game Economies

Jakub Remiar, Product/Game Design Consultant/Podcaster at Two & Half Gamers

In the current environment of high CPIs and low eCPMs, the majority of hypercasual publishers are shifting to hybridcasual, trying to rely more on IAP revenue instead of only ad revenue. In the end, these games now need much more robust economies in order to be able to create the casual/midcore LTV but still preserve the low CPI of a Hypercasual title with its very accessible core gameplay.

How are these economies created? What is the current trend on the market? What is the actual spend depth of the current big Hybrid titles?

15:40 - Level Up Your Revenue: Unlocking the Power of Alternative Monetisation Strategies (Panel)

Tony Markov, Key Account Executive at FastSpring

Luke Ritchie, Head of Partnerships at Reactional Music

Jack Cooney, Director at Nerd Agency

Nick Pain, Director/Founder at Game on Loop

This expert panel discussion will explore the opportunities for innovation in hybrid mobile game monetisation. From smart strategies with ads, IAPs and subscriptions to analysing additional platforms, tools and other non-standard models, this talk will provide insights on integrating a variety of monetisation features to generate revenue without ruining the player experience.

16:20 - Monetising First-Party Data for in-app Advertising

Geeshan Willink, CEO at Nefta

Privacy frameworks like GDPR and ATT have severely damaged the efficiency of in-app advertising and while companies must prioritise data privacy and security, they also need to maximise revenue-generating opportunities.

First-party data has suddenly arisen as the solution to advertising personalisation. A simple solution with a complex and costly execution, Nefta has created a privacy-compliant solution to monetise behavioural analytics from first-party data which involves leveraging insights derived from in-game events of users to generate better revenue.

By collecting, analysing, and capitalising on this valuable data, publishers can improve eCPMs on users that opt-out, and advertisers can place their campaigns in front of audiences more likely to click.

16:40 - Unveiling the Future of In-App Payments in Europe: The Evolution of app Stores

Andrew Christodoulou, Payment Expert & Business Developer at Worldline

In this solo talk, Christodoulou will embark on a thrilling historical analysis, tracing the trajectory from the ground-breaking launch of the first app store to the present day. He will explore the current state of in-app payments and the transformations that is set to redefine in-app purchases.

What's the driving force behind these changes, you ask? The revolutionary developments in the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

17:20 - Getting Creative: The Importance of Ad Creatives

Daniel Griffiths, Editor at PocketGamer.biz

Adam Smart, Director of Product - Gaming at AppsFlyer

Deepak Aravind Padmanabhan, CEO & Co-Founder at Creative Monkey Games & Technologies

João Vieira da Costa, CEO at Replai.io

In a post-ATT world, creativity in ads is more important than ever. This session will explore what's changed in the market and the best practices of ad creativity to propel your game to success.

