Introducing MoneyMaker, an exciting new fringe event for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

Developing great ideas and polishing them to published perfection will always be at the heart of the mobile games industry, but ultimately it’s the smart monetisation that makes the business world go round.

Alongside the event’s normal meeting system, we will also run an additional curated session pairing developers and publishers with the best advertising, UA and monetisation businesses as well as related platforms and innovations that can help everyone make more of the folding stuff and help the industry grow.

The MoneyMaker fringe event enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable essential insights on all the latest offerings to help increase your income and an initial introduction that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

If you want to take part just fill out this form and tell us a little bit about your company and what you’re looking for or supplying (click all that apply).

We’ll confirm your participation and sort out the meets to take place between 12 to 3pm UK time on Friday 16th July, 2021.

The MoneyMaker session is open to all qualifying attendees of PG Connects Digital #7, but slots are limited so make sure you apply early to guarantee your place.

Monday 12th July is your last day to apply for this fringe event, but don’t delay as spaces can fill up quickly!

If you have any queries, please contact sasha.paleeva@steelmedia.co.uk

You will need to be registered for PG Connects Digital #7 in order to take part. Not registered for PGC Digital yet? You can do so here.