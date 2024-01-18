Your guide to the hottest markets at PG Connects London

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London next week, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

The Global Trends track sponsored by Appcharge

Monday, January 22nd

Embark on a journey that spans across continents, as we present you with an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world. Delve into the dynamic landscapes of both the East and the West, gaining a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities.

Stay informed and inspired by the diverse and ever-evolving global games industry, ensuring you remain at the forefront of this thrilling and vibrant ecosystem.

10:30 The Future of web Stores: AI Personalisation & Gamified Sales

Miikka Luotio, VP of Business Development at Appcharge

A brief look back at the rise of direct-to-consumer sales trend for mobile games in 2023 and predictions of how web stores are likely to evolve in 2024, including AI driven personalisation, gamified offers and more.

10:50 State of Mobile Gaming 2024

Karl Knights, Global VP Customer Success at Data.ai

Jumpstart your 2024 strategy planning with the mobile games market trends and insights you need to know - learn from the best games, top publishers and winning game genres.

11:10 Surviving & Thriving: Why Being Part of the Right Ecosystems Matters

Solon Bucholtz, CEO and Co-Founder at LBC Studios

Emma Bullen, Director of New Global Markets at Hyper Hippo

Rhoda Campbell, European Trade and Investment Sector Specialist at Trade & Invest British Columbia

Mike Wozniewski, President / CTO at Hololabs

New trends, technologies and changes in the market all impacts game developers. But does being part of an established game ecosystem give studios the real ability to thrive, or even just survive when times are more challenging? Explore how ecosystems can support the success of a studio or individual’s progress, with the example of Vancouver, Canada.

11:50 Navigating the Transition: Maximising Your Opportunities From Mobile Development to PC & Console

Tom Wijman, Lead Analyst at Newzoo

This session offers a roadmap for developers seeking to move from mobile to PC and console gaming. In a changing landscape of mobile game regulations, many publishers and developers are exploring new avenues for profitability.

Newzoo presents independent objective data and practical insights in an accessible format to ensure the audience has actionable takeaways from the session.

This session is aimed at an audience of mobile, PC, and console developers and publishers with an intermediate knowledge of game development, go-to-market strategies, product marketing, and data analysis.

12:10 Insights into Europe's Game Development

Andreea Sava, Communication Coordinator at EGDF

During my presentation I will talk about the report on the European video games scene, spotlighting the number of studios, workforce size and overall revenue. Whether you're in the heart of established gaming hubs or witnessing the rise of new talents, this overview provides a crucial snapshot of the industry.

It's not just about numbers; it's a guide for decisions, fostering collaboration, and positioning Europe as a global player in the gaming arena. The insights of the European game development will help you shaping your business for future success!

12:30 Forging Ahead: Will 2024 Spark a Games Industry Renaissance?

Simay Dinc, Co-founder/Producer at Recontact Digital Arts

George Osborn, Editor at Video Games Industry Memo

Eric Goldberg, Managing Director at Crossover Technologies

Steve Webb, Vice President, Grow Strategic Partnerships & Business Strategy at Unity

Brent Blazek, GM, Vice President Head of Puzzle at Jam City

Marc Alloul, Game Entrepreneur & Investor at Groupe W

After years of rapid growth in the games industry, we've finally hit a year of ups and downs. We wave goodbye to 2023 and look forward to what 2024 holds in store.

