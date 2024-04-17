Learn about the state of play in MENA and the changing payments landscape at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

With the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects coming up next month, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This May 1st and 2nd, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, AI and the metaverse.

The State of Play: Industry Trends track

Wednesday, May 1st

Explore the dynamic landscape of gaming with State of Play: Industry Trends. Delve into the latest and hottest developments, facts, and figures from leading MENA games companies and beyond. Gain valuable insights into emerging trends shaping the games industry. Stay ahead of the curve with exclusive analysis and perspectives on the ever-evolving gaming ecosystem.

09:45 Gaming in 2029: The Five Year Horizon

James Hursthouse, Owner/Founder at Greenstone Initiatives

It's January 2029! The games industry has undergone a number of shifts over the last five years, driven by factors including the integration of web3 and blockchain, technological advances, notable successes in cross-media integration, and the emergence of new markets around the globe.

'Gaming in 2029: The Five Year Horizon' promises a comprehensive analysis of trends that will shape the industry over the next five years, offering attendees valuable insights into the strategies, innovations, and market understanding required to navigate the evolving landscape of the games industry.

10:05 MENA! The Next and Probably the Last Frontier!

Jeff Lyndon, President/Co-founder at iDreamsky Technology

10:25 Cyber Security Trends in Gaming

Max Schumacher, Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare

10:45 MENA's Rising Star: How can the Region Compete on the Global Stage?

Kadri Harma, Co-Founder at GameFounders

Mohamed Zaher, Analyst at Niko Partners

Aisha Alazab, Project Specialist at Dubai SME

Craig Chapple, Head of B2B Content at Steel Media

John Lacey, Country Manager, Level Infinite MENA at Tencent Games Global

Alexandra Kurdyumova, Co-Founder at Futura

Our panel of experts will explore the rapid growth of the MENA market, which has been supercharged by big investments in the region's games industry. They'll discuss opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, where investment is needed, and how local publishers can become global powerhouses.

The Powering Payments track

Wednesday, May 1st

Discover alternative revenue streams beyond conventional billing practices. Explore innovative methods to generate income in emerging markets and online platforms. Adapt to the evolving payment landscape and capitalise on the opportunities presented by web stores. Diversify your earning potential by learning about alternative ways to monetise your products or services.

11:25 Chart-Topping Collaboration: Elevating Games to the Top Charts Through TV and Streaming Platforms

Volkan Taban, Marketing/Co-Founder at Gamester

Amin el Husseini, Director of Mobile Products at MBC

Naji Ghaziri, Head of Gaming Products at MBC

Join industry leaders from MBC, largest media company in MENA region and Gamester Kids, creator of region's top grossing kids app Tiny Minies, as they share insights on transforming cultural adaptation and marketing into powerful tools for success. Discover the key insights and best practices that have propelled Tiny Minies to the top of the charts and learn how this dynamic duo is redefining engagement in the region.

11:45 Maximise Revenue Potential: D2C Practices in Game Monetisation

Chris Meredith, Senior VP Business Development - EMEA at Xsolla

Given the remarkable evolution and intense competition in the gaming market, developers are increasingly exploring innovative strategies to stand out. This presentation delves into the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) approaches, exploring their adoption, challenges, benefits, and industry insights to enhance these strategies.

12:05 Broadening Horizons: How to Grow Your Revenue With Alternative Payment Systems & Web stores

Faisal Bitar, Managing Director at Tamatem

Craig Chapple, Head of B2B Content at Steel Media

Steven Hai, Lead Product Manager at Carry1st

In Western markets, most revenue in the mobile games market is generated through the App Store and Google Play. But with fast-growing markets like the MENA region - where users don't always have access to traditional payment methods - and the rising trend of web stores enabling publishers to sidestep keep a greater share of sales, there are now new opportunities to generate more revenue. This panel will deliver expert insights on key alternative payment solutions, why they are important, and best practices for selling through your web store.

