Get practical tips into key game development tools and methodologies at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

With the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects coming up next month, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This May 1st and 2nd, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, AI and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Developer Toolkit track

Thursday, May 2nd

Gain valuable expertise from game development professionals as they divulge insights into pivotal tools, software, and methodologies vital for crafting top-tier games. Unlock optimisation techniques, efficient workflows, and adept teamwork advice for ensuring excellence in game creation.

09:15 Keynote From DET

HE. Aisha Abdulla Miran, director general at Knowledge & Human Development Authority

09:30 From Jordan Indie Developer to Triple-A Games Company: A Fireside Chat with Fawzi Mesmar

Fawzi Mesmar, VP global creative at Ubisoft

Join us for a conversation with Fawzi Mesmar as we explore his unique career in gaming. Beginning in the Middle East and expanding internationally, Fawzi's journey is a testament to dedication and adaptability. We'll discuss the various stages of his career, the challenges faced, and the moments that defined his path. This chat promises an insider's look into the gaming world from a perspective that bridges both regional and global contexts. If you're curious about the interplay between culture.

09:50 Managing Creative Game Talent

Aida Figuerola, senior engagement manager - New Games at King

10:10 The Virtual Studio: Leading Remote art Teams to Success

Kshiraj Telang, art director at Moon Active

A very socially engaged and community-building art director suddenly had to rewrite his playbook when he and his game art team went remote, after the pandemic hit the world. But this limitation led to new possibilities—building a team beyond borders, innovating new management methods to sustain a healthy creative culture, and yielding even more productivity, all while ensuring that the team had an improved work-life balance and gained mastery over memes and emojis to appreciate artworks. Join me, Kshiraj, as I dive into the authentic journey of leading a game art team from the comfort of... wherever.

10:30 Battling the Struggle: What Challenges are Developers Facing in 2024?

Chris Hong, CEO and chief developer at CosmoUniverse

Boris Kalmykov, CEO & co-founder at Hypemasters

Surendran Ramachandran, CEO & co-founder at Smash Head Studio

Chirag Chopra, director at Lucid Labs

It's been a tough year for the global games industry, and while there's light at the end of the tunnel, studios are still facing challenges like rising development costs, a tough marketing landscape and high inflation and interest rates. This panel explores how developers are tackling these challenges head on, providing advice on how your studio can survive their market and find success.

The Game Dev Stories track

Thursday, May 2nd

Get inspired by the firsthand experiences of games developers as they share their latest projects, groundbreaking innovations, and invaluable lessons learned throughout their journey. Gain exclusive insights into their creative process, discover the innovative solutions they've implemented, and uncover the wisdom they've gained along the way. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and fuel your own path to success in game development.

11:20 Surviving Seven Years Being an Indie Studio? Seriously?

Ferran Puntí, CEO at The Breach Studios

We would like to share our incredible story as an ''indie'' studio in Barcelona, from the very beginning to our days. Explaining real cases, negotiations, crazy situations, etc.... We have been about to close two times and we survived. Some people compare us with a cat; you know the ''seven lives'' :)

How we left our big companies to start an indie studio from scratch, with our own money.

How we grew from three people to 86 and then downsized again to 20.

How we signed two M&A contracts with big companies for more than €5m. Also, how we partnered with web3 and blockchain investors to survive.

How we lost our main investor because of the war in Ukraine, and also the money.

How we signed €3m in work-for-hire while keeping our own IP projects alive.

We will provide figures, data, real examples and best practice actionables for the audience.

And all these... being a fully remote company since March 2020 after COVID. We will also share some insights, pros and cons of being a full remote studio.

11:40 Innovating with IP: Lessons and Opportunities Working With Top Franchises

Chris Hong, CEO and chief developer at CosmoUniverse

Craig Chapple, head of B2B content at Steel Media

Abdallah Elshabrawy, founder at FitNot Games

Large media companies and publishers are doubling down on their biggest IPs, recognising the power of games to extend the reach of the largest franchises. In a current mobile landscape where IP can be used to help overcome UA challenges, experts discuss how to make the most of IP, what to expect from partnerships on big franchises, and why indies could be key to unlocking their full creative potential in games.

Fringe events and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie, we have seminars, roundtables, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 1,000+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch.

BOOK NOW!